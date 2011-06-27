Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Consumer Reviews

Ours wont die either..... gwumbles , 02/28/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful 1998 bought in 99 with 12000 miles, dealer demo. Just passed 300000, done little preventative maintenance, everything original except tires, battery and oil and air filters. Used as work vehicle last 5 years, lived in cold and snow in New York and the heat in Atlanta. Has never broke down, did run out of gas once but i guess thats not Mitsubishis fault. Got 38 miles on highway when low fuel light on before it ran out. Never serviced transmission but still shifts like new. Engine uses oil and has a leak. Obviously a vehicle should be serviced and maintained and we are probably very lucky but i would take this over a Chevy any day. Report Abuse

My mechanic didn't think it was a good buy... Marie Fleming , 02/24/2016 XLS 4dr SUV 4WD 6 of 6 people found this review helpful But had I listened to him, I would not be reporting on the best car experience ever. I bought my 1998 Sport in 2002 when it already had 80,000 miles. It's now2016 and it's pushing 240,000. Changed one belt eventually because the manual said it should be done, but was told it was still in great shape and I could probably have left it alone. I've driven it low on oil, carried dogs, lumber, cement, enough bags of garden soil to flatten the tires, and it just won't die. There's really only one problem with this car and it's a common complaint: it leaks oil. I was warned they ALL do. I just fill it up every once in a while and it's happy. Oil changes, two attempts at fixing the oil leak, one belt change, tires, new battery, one alternator. That's it. So it's starting to look a little dated, but as long as it sticks with me, I will stick with it. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

IT JUST WON'T DIE!!! larainx71 , 08/22/2012 8 of 9 people found this review helpful 326000 MILES, THAT'S THREE HUNDRED AND TWENTY SIX THOUSAND MILES!! It finally broke down yesterday, (water pump.) All stop and go miles and boat towing miles. I don't know what kind of alien technology they must have used to build my Montero, but after 12 years, I am getting a new car, and taking this one and put it in a museum somewhere. I haven't changed the oil for at least 8 years, and still purs like a kitten when you start it. The check engine light came on 215000 miles ago. The timing belt is the original!! never changed the spark plugs because they look so hard to get to. 0 maintenance. except for gas and oil, it leaks some where in the engine. Nothing rebuilt, all original

My montero c rich , 01/14/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. If Mitsubishi still made the Montero I would buy one for 2010. This car will not die. I only have 160k but she still runs like the first day I bought her 11yrs ago. A total "underdog" in the world of autos.