Used 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Consumer Reviews

LOVE IT! But don't buy it for the Build Quality. notstock , 10/31/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I unequivocally LOVE this car. Squeaks rattles and endless, monotonous, cheap plastic and all. I knew going into this deal that build quality and interior materials weren't going to be top notch and I was right. HORRIBLE rattles everywhere! I have 5 separate rattles that happen at all different speeds and frequency's. I have a low speed rattle coming from the drivers side door panel, two acceleration rattles coming from the center console and the dash, and a cruising rattle coming from the passenger side dash. I've been to three separate dealers a total of 7 times to try and fix the rattles with no luck. But all I have to do is mash the throttle and I somehow forget about the rattl

2010 EVO GSR psmith , 03/04/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The handling on this car is amazing. I was looking for the car that would be the most fun that could carry kids when necessary. I looked at the BMW1, Mustang, Cooper S, etc. This is by far the tightest car of them all by a country mile. I personally really like the look of the car both inside and out and do not feel the interior is any better or worse than other cars, but I don't have much interest in that either. I also do not think the car is much "harder" over bumps than other cars. The irony is that this car was only supposed to have kids in it as needed, but my wife and kids prefer it over the Toyota Highlander. They actually prefer the more inviting non-leather seats.

My Evo Jeremy K , 10/08/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I took home my 2010 Evo MR in rally red after driving all the way to Costa Mesa, CA from Billings, MT. Mine came equipped with the Aero kit, Sport interior, and chrome packages. So far I have loved the car immensely and there is no part of me that expects to get bored with it at all. The SST transmission is amazing and the overall performance is always engaging. My only complaints are poor fuel economy due to the rich factory tune and the slight top-end power drop off due to boost taper (also from factory tune) I am preparing to tune the car which will fix both of these issues and will only make the car better. If you want an exclusive car which definitely makes you feel alive, this is it.

Most fun you will have on 4 wheels yellowfever , 03/14/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned Range Rovers (traded it in for the Evo) BMW's, [non-permissible content removed], have driven Porsche's, Lexus, and Mercedes. The Evo by far is the most fun I have ever had in a car. It just feels so raw. Like a car built for one purpose, to go fast in the turns. If you are particular about the interior you are missing the point of this car. BTW, the interior isn't that bad, at least not on the 2012 I have. Mine is only a month old. I get a rattle every once in awhile but to me that adds to the feel of the car. The vibration caused by the motor and tight suspension causing a rattle just makes it feel all the more "serious".