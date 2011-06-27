  1. Home
Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Galant
4.6
9 reviews
suvi car

viswanathan, 08/15/2002
car looks new. seller spent $1000.00 dollars to change new brakes and some parts inside. tire looks new. good condition, a/c

Terrific quality, reliable, worth it!

Kumbha, 07/03/2009
I've had my Mitsu Galant since '93. I'm the second owner and I have nothing but praise for the workmanship and quality of Mitsu. This car which now has 176,000 has lasted a very long time without any problems. Only now has it started to incur repairs that can be considered major. The 4cyl 4speed automatic w/ electronic overdrive was awesome. I wouldn't have any hesitation at all walking into a dealership and picking out another Mitsu. Great car!

Sweet ride

Daniel Rittscher, 12/22/2002
This is one of the best cars I have ever driven. The AWD system is refined and provides good grip. The turbo engine is strong and efficent. Even at high speeds the chassie rool and troque are minimal. The ride quality is supurb. If you have the chance to buy one of these wonderful cars I would suggest the purchace.

Lasts forever

Rich M, 03/03/2002
Bought this from a car dealer friend. It's been the best car I've ever owned. I'm at 220,000 right now and it's just purring along.Yea, there a few rattles by now etc. but it's just amazing. It passes emmission inspection every time and haven't have any major engine work.

great car

lgolson, 04/21/2004
Purchased with 11000 miles, now has 129,000-no problems-just change oil and filter. Average 28.5 MPG for 100,000 miles. Can cruise 80 t0 85 on highway, with A/C on and get over 33 MPG.

