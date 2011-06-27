Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews

suvi car viswanathan , 08/15/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful car looks new. seller spent $1000.00 dollars to change new brakes and some parts inside. tire looks new. good condition, a/c Report Abuse

Terrific quality, reliable, worth it! Kumbha , 07/03/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had my Mitsu Galant since '93. I'm the second owner and I have nothing but praise for the workmanship and quality of Mitsu. This car which now has 176,000 has lasted a very long time without any problems. Only now has it started to incur repairs that can be considered major. The 4cyl 4speed automatic w/ electronic overdrive was awesome. I wouldn't have any hesitation at all walking into a dealership and picking out another Mitsu. Great car! Report Abuse

Sweet ride Daniel Rittscher , 12/22/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is one of the best cars I have ever driven. The AWD system is refined and provides good grip. The turbo engine is strong and efficent. Even at high speeds the chassie rool and troque are minimal. The ride quality is supurb. If you have the chance to buy one of these wonderful cars I would suggest the purchace. Report Abuse

Lasts forever Rich M , 03/03/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this from a car dealer friend. It's been the best car I've ever owned. I'm at 220,000 right now and it's just purring along.Yea, there a few rattles by now etc. but it's just amazing. It passes emmission inspection every time and haven't have any major engine work. Report Abuse