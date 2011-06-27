Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant GSX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/377.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3150 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Newcastle Green Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Somerset Blue Metallic
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Nile Black Metallic
