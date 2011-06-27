Used 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor Consumer Reviews
Happy So Far
We traded our 02 Explorer for the 2010 Endeavor. We drove a lot of SUV's (Nissan, Hyundai, Chevy, Ford, Dodge etc) and thought the build quality, ride, and performance were the best on the Endeavor - plus how can you beat the warranty. Started out to buy the Outlander but once my wife drove the Endeavor she was hooked. Also you feel really safe driving in it.
Just switched
I just traded a 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander for the 2010 Endeavor and I am extremely happy. The great reviews that the Outlander gets is wonderful however for a typical family where the emphasis is on comfort, convenience and ease of operation the Endeavor should be considered. The ride on the Endeavor is far superior with tight handling and great ride comfort. Interior room may on paper be similar, however again the Endeavor's layout is far more comfortable. The six speed transmision is smooth and has far greater low end tork. Love it!
A special vehicle
The 2010 Endeavor is my second of the series. My first a 2004 was given to my daughter when I purchased the new one. I loved the first one, and have driven the 2010 about 4500 miles since buying it three months ago. It has all wheel drive plus all of the bells and whistles. I love the drive, the comfort and its many features, including the Bluetooth, back-up camera and navigation system. Prior to purchasing my 2010, I drove and priced the Pilot, Highlander and Veracruz. The Endeavor was clearly the best value and the most fun to drive. My hope is that Mitsubishi continues to produce the Endeavor. I have had two friends purchase Endeavors after riding in mine. A special vehicle.
2010 Endeavor-love it!
Traded a 2005 Ford Expedition in on this and we love it! Were able to have same payment as ford, but with 1.9% interest with Mitsubishi-wow! I get twice as much drive time out of a tank of gas than the Expedition, so for me, the mileage is great. We downsized to this and drove the GMC Terrain-looks great, drives terrible. Never had a Mitsubishi, so far so good
NOT SATISFIED!
I purchased a 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavour about 6 months ago. About 1 month ago a loud wheezing noise started coming from the engine. The noise did not start till about a month ago and it only at speeds of 60mhp and above and only when the car has been running about 10 min. I took it to Mitsubishi and the regional manager determinied it to be normal engine noise. I asked why the noise was not there for the first three months the all of a sudden started. He told me that is what his service engineeers told him. I will NEVER purchase another Mistubishi car again as long as I live. VERY disappointed in the service I have received from this problem!
