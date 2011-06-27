Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,675
|$4,752
|$5,462
|Clean
|$3,475
|$4,486
|$5,147
|Average
|$3,074
|$3,953
|$4,516
|Rough
|$2,673
|$3,421
|$3,886
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,551
|$4,642
|$5,361
|Clean
|$3,357
|$4,382
|$5,051
|Average
|$2,970
|$3,862
|$4,433
|Rough
|$2,582
|$3,342
|$3,814
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,602
|$4,523
|$5,134
|Clean
|$3,406
|$4,270
|$4,837
|Average
|$3,013
|$3,763
|$4,245
|Rough
|$2,620
|$3,257
|$3,652