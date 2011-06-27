This vehicle is underrated and the Nissan/Mercury name has been badly ridiculed. I have owned my Villager for over 14 years and all I can say is $21,000 for this LS model and all is well. My wife owns a Lexus SUV and I paid over $53K a year ago and it has been in the shop 7 times. The Villager we own has 267k miles and has never seen major repair. My cousin and my good friend both have 95 Villagers and all I can say is 289k and 212k miles and the same results. That is a real review.

