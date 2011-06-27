  1. Home
1995 Mercury Villager Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No changes for the Villager.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mercury Villager.

5(33%)
4(44%)
3(18%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.1
39 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

The BEST bang for the buck!
carecarpro,08/24/2010
This vehicle is underrated and the Nissan/Mercury name has been badly ridiculed. I have owned my Villager for over 14 years and all I can say is $21,000 for this LS model and all is well. My wife owns a Lexus SUV and I paid over $53K a year ago and it has been in the shop 7 times. The Villager we own has 267k miles and has never seen major repair. My cousin and my good friend both have 95 Villagers and all I can say is 289k and 212k miles and the same results. That is a real review.
Bad Ford DNA
Alias999,08/19/2004
We chose this used van for it's Nissan drive train and better than avg. fuel economy. The Ford components of this joint venture vehicle are terrible. Brakes, front-end parts, wiper switch are all high-maintenance items. Buy it cheap and have the front-end made right and you'll be OK.
Better than most
robandmarilyn,03/17/2008
I bought this van with 160,000 miles on it. Original owner had made no major repairs to it. It has almost 200,000 miles on it now and still running strong. Only problems I have is the front end components consistantly have problems (thanks Ford). Had it been totally built by Nissan it would probably be unstopable.
Best of the dieing breed
Shane,11/05/2015
LS 3dr Minivan
Other then the darn goofy door locks. You will never find a better minivan. Mines 20years old. Its been beat, battered, and still deals with 4 children and a dog daily. The interior must have been made out of some space age stuff for 1995 because at 20yrs old and 250,000+ miles it still looks great. The body although bland still looks great, and as for getting down the hiway this vans been wonderful. Really going to hate to see the day the poor ol girl croaks. To anyone that's still looking at a mercury villager. Buy it. And keep it serviced she'll run you forever
See all 39 reviews of the 1995 Mercury Villager
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Mercury Villager

Used 1995 Mercury Villager Overview

The Used 1995 Mercury Villager is offered in the following submodels: Villager Minivan. Available styles include GS 3dr Minivan, Nautica 3dr Minivan, GS 3dr Cargo Minivan, and LS 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Mercury Villager?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Mercury Villagers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Mercury Villager for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Mercury Villager.

Can't find a used 1995 Mercury Villagers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Villager for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,477.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,234.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Villager for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,684.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,245.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Mercury Villager?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

