2000 Mercury Villager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of features and gadgets, good handling performance.
  • Too small for some uses, marginal overall value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Mercury's Villager is small, unrefined and lacking in ultimate Swiss Army knife minivan utility. You can do better.

Vehicle overview

Mercury's entry into the crowded minivan market is the Villager. Redesigned in 1999, the Villager is the twin of the Nissan Quest. Both are designed by Nissan and make use of a Nissan engine, but they're built at a Ford manufacturing plant and sold under two nameplates. The Villager differs from the Nissan Quest only in name, a few interior pieces and some exterior badges. The Villager comes in a base trim level, a mid-level Sport, or a top-level Estate.

All Villagers ride on a relatively short 112.2-inch wheelbase. Suspension components were tweaked in 1999 for a smoother, more controlled ride. Second-generation airbags for driver and front passenger are standard and antilock brakes are optional. Villager scores poorly in offset crash testing.

The interior is functional, but the vehicle's shorter wheelbase means that the Villager doesn't have as big of an interior as other minivans. The Villager has dual sliding doors (non-power operated) to make removing the Villager Sport's second-row chairs (a bench unit on the base model) easy. Once the second row is removed, the third-row bench seat can be pulled forward toward the front seats. The Villager's available cargo space is adequate for most duties, but it's not able to swallow really big items like 4x8 sheets of plywood.

Features made standard on all Villagers for 2000 include an anti-theft system, remote keyless entry, illuminated visor vanity mirrors, and a heavy duty battery. In addition, personal audio capability has been added to the 80-watt premium audio system (standard on Estate, optional on the base Villager and Villager Sport). An optional rear-seat entertainment system features a retractable 6.4-inch color LCD screen, videocassette player, remote control, video game plug and play capability, headphones and more.

The Villager comes standard with a 3.3-liter V6, which provides 170 horsepower and 200 foot-pounds of torque. This is the same engine you'll find under the hoods of Nissan Xterra sport-utes and Frontier pickups, and it's adequate in the performance department when mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.

While the Villager is a decent minivan, it would be wise in your shopping adventures to check out the Honda Odyssey or one of the Chrysler minivans. Both offer more substance for a very similar price.

2000 Highlights

The convenience, comfort and luxury option packages have been simplified. All 2000 Villagers meet federal low emission vehicle status and come standard with a child seat-anchor system. A new rear-seat video entertainment system is now optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mercury Villager.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

325,000 miles and counting!
Phil,07/03/2016
4dr Minivan
2000 and 2001 seem to be "magic years" for Quest/Villager from a reliability standpoint; I am the second owner, the first being a family member, and the van had been hit twice (with poor body repair work) prior to my purchase at 50k miles. I look after my cars, but have also raised a kid and hauled all kinds of stuff - beach, camping, moving, a motorcycle, flea markets - and the interior is mint. Yes, I've had to replace a starter and an alternator, brakes and front end components, and of course the timing belt, but I consider these "consumables" for the miles racked up. It never left me stranded. Good power and decent gas mileage. Starting at the bad body repairs, the Villager started rusting, then a snowplow did a nasty "hit and run" while parked, so it's now ugly and no longer worth putting money into, unfortunately.
Great Family Van
amaroa,01/11/2010
We drove this vehicle as our primary travel car for 5 yrs excellent with kids. No major issues, car currently has 126K, just had to replace the battery and a/c compressor.
Good vehicle
Herb Sharp,09/15/2002
My experience has been very positive. Yes, it is shorter than the Chrysler and the Windstar, but it fits in my garage and they don't. We have found it to be a pleasure to drive and have not had any negative concerns in the 2 plus years we have owned the vehicle, and it fits our needs nicely.
I Love My Villager!
godzgirlprayz,11/03/2011
This is the best vehicle I've ever had! It has nearly 150k mi, I got it with 39k mi. It handles well. No major problems, have only had to do regular maintenance until just recent. Now it's starting to run rough, like it's going to stall out. Shimmy in the steering when I go over 70 mph. Replaced timing belt at 100k. repaired ac switch (front & back) around 120k. No probs with windows, radio, doors. Oxidation and paint peeling but it's 11 yrs old & we live in FL! Otherwise it's beautiful! We are gonna try to get it repaired bc I love this van!
See all 33 reviews of the 2000 Mercury Villager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2000 Mercury Villager features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 2000 Mercury Villager Overview

The Used 2000 Mercury Villager is offered in the following submodels: Villager Minivan. Available styles include 4dr Minivan, Estate 4dr Minivan, and Sport 4dr Minivan.

