Used 1995 Mercury Villager Consumer Reviews

The BEST bang for the buck! carecarpro , 08/24/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This vehicle is underrated and the Nissan/Mercury name has been badly ridiculed. I have owned my Villager for over 14 years and all I can say is $21,000 for this LS model and all is well. My wife owns a Lexus SUV and I paid over $53K a year ago and it has been in the shop 7 times. The Villager we own has 267k miles and has never seen major repair. My cousin and my good friend both have 95 Villagers and all I can say is 289k and 212k miles and the same results. That is a real review.

Bad Ford DNA Alias999 , 08/19/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We chose this used van for it's Nissan drive train and better than avg. fuel economy. The Ford components of this joint venture vehicle are terrible. Brakes, front-end parts, wiper switch are all high-maintenance items. Buy it cheap and have the front-end made right and you'll be OK.

Better than most robandmarilyn , 03/17/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this van with 160,000 miles on it. Original owner had made no major repairs to it. It has almost 200,000 miles on it now and still running strong. Only problems I have is the front end components consistantly have problems (thanks Ford). Had it been totally built by Nissan it would probably be unstopable.

Best of the dieing breed Shane , 11/05/2015 LS 3dr Minivan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Other then the darn goofy door locks. You will never find a better minivan. Mines 20years old. Its been beat, battered, and still deals with 4 children and a dog daily. The interior must have been made out of some space age stuff for 1995 because at 20yrs old and 250,000+ miles it still looks great. The body although bland still looks great, and as for getting down the hiway this vans been wonderful. Really going to hate to see the day the poor ol girl croaks. To anyone that's still looking at a mercury villager. Buy it. And keep it serviced she'll run you forever Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value