1993 Mercury Villager Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$829 - $1,442
Used Villager for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Mercury joins the minivan fray by introducing a vehicle designed jointly with Nissan. Attractive styling and standard features such as antilock brakes are certainly commendable, but the absence of airbags would lead us toward another model.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mercury Villager.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Gerry,12/06/2009
LS with leather & rear bucket seats. Bought new in 93. Without a doubt the best vehicle I have owned. Still running strong at 386,500 miles. Trans shifts better than our new Odyssey. Engine has had only normal maintenance. Timing belt replaced at 219k & 375k. Also at 375k replaced all hoses and belts, and relamped some instrument lights. Previously 1 strut replaced, both half-shafts, 1 exhaust sys, front rotors. Gets 25-26 mpg on the hwy & 21-23 around town. We have bought 2 new vehicles since my wife 'retired' this car in 03. Our Acura TL is a great car, and the 07 Odyssey is a pleasure on the hwy with passengers, but I still rather be driving the Villager if it is just my wife & I.
magggiepi,08/23/2014
LS 3dr Minivan
I bought this vehicle off Craigslist in 2010 for less than $800. Sure I had to replace the muffler, and get the brakes done all around, but other than the time I left the map-light on and drained my battery this champion has started every time I have turned the key. Are car age years like dog age years? If 21 human years is my Villagers age, then my van is nearly 150 and still going strong! UPDATE: It's September 2016 - The old girl is 23 now and still is going great, other than the R-12 AC system that needs an upgrade ... really noticed it this summer! ... she still starts with every turn of the key but it sure seems like 4/60 Air Conditioning isn't what it was when I was a kid! I love my Villager, my mechanic says he has first dibs on the engine should I ever want to sell her.
Charlie,05/18/2009
I bought used with 41000 miles. The timing belt was replaced at 88000 and 150000 miles. Radiator and fuel pump and water pump replaced 145000 miles then the usual tires brakes etc. The shocks and struts were replaced 188000 miles. I have looked hard for a replacement that is as comfortable and reliable as this van. Settled on a used Volvo XC90.
mama2tsj,05/26/2009
I bought my van to accommodate our growing family. Very luxurious inside overall, especially when you used to drive an 87 Accord. My cruise control never worked(bought in 2003/2nd owner) and the check engine light was on. Didn't notice any problems, so never had it checked. Few weeks ago had to have the O2 sensor replaced and the light went off. Imagine that, 6 years and never a problem. Exhaust manifold bolts are cracked or sheared and AC has to be recharged every 1 or 2 summers. Other than that, it's been great. I hope to keep it for many more years and you know what?......I'm pretty sure I'll be able to!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Mercury Villager features & specs
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Villager
Related Used 1993 Mercury Villager info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019