I bought this vehicle off Craigslist in 2010 for less than $800. Sure I had to replace the muffler, and get the brakes done all around, but other than the time I left the map-light on and drained my battery this champion has started every time I have turned the key. Are car age years like dog age years? If 21 human years is my Villagers age, then my van is nearly 150 and still going strong! UPDATE: It's September 2016 - The old girl is 23 now and still is going great, other than the R-12 AC system that needs an upgrade ... really noticed it this summer! ... she still starts with every turn of the key but it sure seems like 4/60 Air Conditioning isn't what it was when I was a kid! I love my Villager, my mechanic says he has first dibs on the engine should I ever want to sell her.

