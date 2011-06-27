  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(24)
1993 Mercury Villager Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Mercury joins the minivan fray by introducing a vehicle designed jointly with Nissan. Attractive styling and standard features such as antilock brakes are certainly commendable, but the absence of airbags would lead us toward another model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mercury Villager.

5(67%)
4(25%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car
Gerry,12/06/2009
LS with leather & rear bucket seats. Bought new in 93. Without a doubt the best vehicle I have owned. Still running strong at 386,500 miles. Trans shifts better than our new Odyssey. Engine has had only normal maintenance. Timing belt replaced at 219k & 375k. Also at 375k replaced all hoses and belts, and relamped some instrument lights. Previously 1 strut replaced, both half-shafts, 1 exhaust sys, front rotors. Gets 25-26 mpg on the hwy & 21-23 around town. We have bought 2 new vehicles since my wife 'retired' this car in 03. Our Acura TL is a great car, and the 07 Odyssey is a pleasure on the hwy with passengers, but I still rather be driving the Villager if it is just my wife & I.
April 1993 Manufacture Date
magggiepi,08/23/2014
LS 3dr Minivan
I bought this vehicle off Craigslist in 2010 for less than $800. Sure I had to replace the muffler, and get the brakes done all around, but other than the time I left the map-light on and drained my battery this champion has started every time I have turned the key. Are car age years like dog age years? If 21 human years is my Villagers age, then my van is nearly 150 and still going strong! UPDATE: It's September 2016 - The old girl is 23 now and still is going great, other than the R-12 AC system that needs an upgrade ... really noticed it this summer! ... she still starts with every turn of the key but it sure seems like 4/60 Air Conditioning isn't what it was when I was a kid! I love my Villager, my mechanic says he has first dibs on the engine should I ever want to sell her.
Hard to find a replacement
Charlie,05/18/2009
I bought used with 41000 miles. The timing belt was replaced at 88000 and 150000 miles. Radiator and fuel pump and water pump replaced 145000 miles then the usual tires brakes etc. The shocks and struts were replaced 188000 miles. I have looked hard for a replacement that is as comfortable and reliable as this van. Settled on a used Volvo XC90.
Crazy bout' a Mercury
mama2tsj,05/26/2009
I bought my van to accommodate our growing family. Very luxurious inside overall, especially when you used to drive an 87 Accord. My cruise control never worked(bought in 2003/2nd owner) and the check engine light was on. Didn't notice any problems, so never had it checked. Few weeks ago had to have the O2 sensor replaced and the light went off. Imagine that, 6 years and never a problem. Exhaust manifold bolts are cracked or sheared and AC has to be recharged every 1 or 2 summers. Other than that, it's been great. I hope to keep it for many more years and you know what?......I'm pretty sure I'll be able to!
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Mercury Villager Overview

The Used 1993 Mercury Villager is offered in the following submodels: Villager Minivan. Available styles include GS 3dr Minivan, GS 3dr Cargo Minivan, and LS 3dr Minivan.

