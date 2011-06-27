1994 Mercury Villager Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$907 - $1,578
Used Villager for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
A driver airbag is installed in the Villager and a special-edition luxury model debuts. Borrowing the name of an upscale men's clothier, the Nautica edition of the Villager includes such niceties as two-tone paint, alloy wheels and leather upholstery; all tastefully done in blue and white befitting a nautical theme.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercury Villager.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mac_daddy,02/15/2012
Car is super reliable, and always starts. Changed catalytic converter at 280K miles. Still passes smog with super clean numbers. Great for highway travel. Goes down the road straight. Solid feel. Good visibility all around. Changed oil every 3,000 miles. Can do all my own maintenance. Love this vehicle.
ChiliDog,04/20/2010
I just got this Van but it is a joy to drive. Very comfortable. The Engine light everyone complains about is warning you that you are loading the engine in overdrive. It has a safety feature (read the manual) that modifies transmission settings to protect the engine when going up hill. Just push the little button and it will stay off. Overdrive is more for the long flat highways. The transmission will disable overdrive if you lug the engine requiring you to stop and turn off the vehicle to reset it. I love it and plan to have it a long time. It has real metal in it. Nissan engines are good for about 325,000 miles if you keep the oil changed ever 3k.
Sabian25,05/30/2008
We bought used, had one of these in the past. I got into a bad accident had 3 surgeries. I can honestly say that this vehicle saved my life. The over the sholder automatic belts are annoying but a good safety feature. Great job on including drivers side airbag. The van is built pretty solid, 3,500lb. towing/cooling and suspension package. Nice sun roof, great gas mileage. I truly only like this vehicle because it's the Nautica edition. I am not a fan of the other models but I do say buy one anyday before a Ford Windstar or Dodge Caravan. This Nautica along with other Villagers have a Nissan 3.0L high efficiency output motor and are more reliable and better on fuel. Very reliable, great van!
Kristy,06/12/2008
This van has been nothing but dependable. I would definitely buy another. Never have had a problem in the winter. It fires right up on the coldest days
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Mercury Villager features & specs
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Villager
Related Used 1994 Mercury Villager info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019