1994 Mercury Villager Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A driver airbag is installed in the Villager and a special-edition luxury model debuts. Borrowing the name of an upscale men's clothier, the Nautica edition of the Villager includes such niceties as two-tone paint, alloy wheels and leather upholstery; all tastefully done in blue and white befitting a nautical theme.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercury Villager.

5(74%)
4(15%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

308K miles and still going strong
mac_daddy,02/15/2012
Car is super reliable, and always starts. Changed catalytic converter at 280K miles. Still passes smog with super clean numbers. Great for highway travel. Goes down the road straight. Solid feel. Good visibility all around. Changed oil every 3,000 miles. Can do all my own maintenance. Love this vehicle.
So Far, So Good
ChiliDog,04/20/2010
I just got this Van but it is a joy to drive. Very comfortable. The Engine light everyone complains about is warning you that you are loading the engine in overdrive. It has a safety feature (read the manual) that modifies transmission settings to protect the engine when going up hill. Just push the little button and it will stay off. Overdrive is more for the long flat highways. The transmission will disable overdrive if you lug the engine requiring you to stop and turn off the vehicle to reset it. I love it and plan to have it a long time. It has real metal in it. Nissan engines are good for about 325,000 miles if you keep the oil changed ever 3k.
Great buy for $650
Sabian25,05/30/2008
We bought used, had one of these in the past. I got into a bad accident had 3 surgeries. I can honestly say that this vehicle saved my life. The over the sholder automatic belts are annoying but a good safety feature. Great job on including drivers side airbag. The van is built pretty solid, 3,500lb. towing/cooling and suspension package. Nice sun roof, great gas mileage. I truly only like this vehicle because it's the Nautica edition. I am not a fan of the other models but I do say buy one anyday before a Ford Windstar or Dodge Caravan. This Nautica along with other Villagers have a Nissan 3.0L high efficiency output motor and are more reliable and better on fuel. Very reliable, great van!
Still running strong
Kristy,06/12/2008
This van has been nothing but dependable. I would definitely buy another. Never have had a problem in the winter. It fires right up on the coldest days
See all 27 reviews of the 1994 Mercury Villager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Mercury Villager features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Mercury Villager

Used 1994 Mercury Villager Overview

The Used 1994 Mercury Villager is offered in the following submodels: Villager Minivan. Available styles include GS 3dr Minivan, LS 3dr Minivan, Nautica 3dr Minivan, and GS 3dr Cargo Minivan.

