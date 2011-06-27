I just got this Van but it is a joy to drive. Very comfortable. The Engine light everyone complains about is warning you that you are loading the engine in overdrive. It has a safety feature (read the manual) that modifies transmission settings to protect the engine when going up hill. Just push the little button and it will stay off. Overdrive is more for the long flat highways. The transmission will disable overdrive if you lug the engine requiring you to stop and turn off the vehicle to reset it. I love it and plan to have it a long time. It has real metal in it. Nissan engines are good for about 325,000 miles if you keep the oil changed ever 3k.

