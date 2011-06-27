  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Villager
  4. Used 1998 Mercury Villager
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1998 Mercury Villager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive and car-like, the Mercury Villager has the benefit of being built on the same assembly line as the Nissan Quest.
  • Underpowered. New model is due out next year with a driver's side sliding door.
Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Mercury Villager for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,223 - $2,121
Used Villager for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Mercury entered the minivan market in 1993 as part of a joint venture with Nissan. Designed in California and built at the same factory in Ohio, Mercury Villagers and Nissan Quests share plenty of sleek styling touches and on-the-road traits. Four Villager models grace showrooms: GS and LS wagons, a glitzy Nautica edition (attractively trimmed to remind occupants of the sea - or overpriced clothing, depending on your orientation), plus a lower-cost cargo van.

Car-like characteristics were a priority when the Villager and Quest were created, and the result is impressive. Even though you're sitting taller than in a passenger car, behind a rather high steering wheel, it's easy enough to forget that this is a minivan. The driver's seat is supportive and comfortable, and there's plenty of space up front. Standard gauges are small but easy to read (optional digital instruments are not). You get fairly nimble handling, plus a smooth, quiet ride from the absorbent suspension. Only one powertrain is available--Nissan's 151-horsepower, 3.0-liter V6 hooked to a four-speed automatic transmission--but that's a smoothie, too.

Four-wheel antilock braking is standard on the LS and Nautica models; optional on the GS. Villagers offer ample space for five, and many are fitted to seat seven, in a flexible interior configuration. The far rear seat on seven-passenger models slides forward and back on a set of tracks, and center seats lift out. Be warned, though: those "removable" seats aren't lightweights. A full load of storage bins and cubbyholes augment the Villager's practical appeal.

Villager blends comfort and convenience into one tidy package, and while we have been cheerleaders for this van in the past, it doesn't look like a smart buy when compared to what next year's Villager promises to be. If a driver's side sliding door and more refinement are on your list, you should definitely wait.

1998 Highlights

No changes to the 1998 Villager as Mercury readies a replacement.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mercury Villager.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Roomy Van
Leo,03/17/2010
I've owned this van for about 3 months. No problems so far except the door locks only seem to work when they want to. It has 105,000 miles and all I've heard is good things on this site. The later models 2000 and above seemed to be getting dogged by consumer reports. What's up with that? I wonder what they changed.
Use and Abuse
salserourbano,10/12/2011
Wow, this is a real awesome minivan. my ex-girlfriend 2 years ago put water in to the oil, and she filled totally the engine until the measure stick did pop out due to the immense pressure. By that time it has 140,000 miles. After 8 oil changes and a complete labor to remove the water, the van stills running with no problems. Today it just pass the 180,000 miles, still have the original rear brakes, and the air conditioning that freezes anyone. It seems that the power locks are definitively one common issue in this vehicle, mine are sometimes crazy, the car locks without touching it. This was a unavoidable gift from a friend that left the country, and it was definitively a bless.
Over 315,000 km...and still going!
ashalicious,09/13/2012
The body is starting to rust away so I imagine the body will be gone before the engine gives out. My parents bought this van used and then gave it to me in 2009 and it has been a huge help with commuting to work/school and moving furniture etc. I honestly cannot believe that it's still running! Just recently the freaky power lock problem started, but it's just a little quirk of an overall great vehicle!
Great Van!
pandrew1,05/30/2012
I am not a van person but bought this van as it was only $500. I definitely got my money's worth and more! I have only had brakes bleeding issues when i first bought it and have had air conditioning problems most likely due to an apparent wreck. Despite the wreck, it starts everyday, runs pretty smooth and gas mileage really isn't that bad. There are a couple of small things wrong with it but it's a 1998! If you don't have alot of money to spend but need a quality vehicle & in the market for a van, this is the way to go!
See all 20 reviews of the 1998 Mercury Villager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1998 Mercury Villager features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1998 Mercury Villager

Used 1998 Mercury Villager Overview

The Used 1998 Mercury Villager is offered in the following submodels: Villager Minivan. Available styles include LS 3dr Minivan, GS 3dr Minivan, Nautica 3dr Minivan, and GS 3dr Cargo Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Mercury Villager?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Mercury Villagers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Mercury Villager for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Mercury Villager.

Can't find a used 1998 Mercury Villagers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Villager for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,809.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,962.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Villager for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,989.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,200.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Mercury Villager?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Villager lease specials

Related Used 1998 Mercury Villager info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles