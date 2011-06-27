  1. Home
2001 Mercury Villager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of features and gadgets, car-like ride and handling.
  • Too small for some uses, marginal overall value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Mercury's Villager is small, unrefined and lacking in ultimate Swiss Army knife minivan utility. You can do better.

Vehicle overview

Mercury's entry into the crowded minivan market is the Villager, a twin of the Nissan Quest. Both are designed by Nissan and make use of a Nissan engine, but they're built at a Ford manufacturing plant and sold under two nameplates. The Villager differs from the Nissan Quest only in name, a few interior pieces and some exterior styling cues. The Villager comes in a base trim level, a mid-level Sport or a top-level Estate.

All Villagers ride on a relatively short 112.2-inch wheelbase. Second-generation airbags for driver and front passenger are standard and antilock brakes are optional. Villager scores poorly in offset crash testing.

The interior is functional, but the vehicle's shorter wheelbase means that the Villager doesn't have as big an interior as other minivans. The Villager has dual sliding doors (non-power operated) to make removing the Villager Sport's second-row chairs (a bench unit on the base model) easy. Once the second row is removed, the third-row bench seat can be pulled toward the front seats. The Villager's available cargo space is adequate for most duties, but it's not able to swallow really big items like 4x8 sheets of plywood.

Several exterior and interior revisions are featured on the Villager for 2001. Fog lights are integrated into the front fascia of the Sport and Estate, the fascia is restyled and has a satin aluminum-plated grille, and there's new bodyside molding for the Estate with a Soft Gold insert. Inside, you'll find new cloth seat fabric, a new gauge cluster, and updated instrument-panel cupholders with retention improvements. There's also a vinyl two-sided cargo mat and HomeLink added to Sport models. HomeLink remains standard on the Estate. Also worth noting is a new Autovision entertainment system that offers a roof-mounted video screen.

The Villager comes standard with a 3.3-liter V6, which provides 170 horsepower and 200 foot-pounds of torque. This is the same engine you'll find under the hoods of Nissan Xterra sport-utes and Frontier pickups, and it's adequate in the performance department when mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.

The Villager's suspension has single-leaf springs in the rear and provides a comfortable, balanced ride. Steering is stable, and the van tracks straight on highways. The turning diameter is 39.9 feet, which is 2 feet wider than the larger Honda Odyssey. Speaking of other minivans, the Villager is notably smaller than the Odyssey, the Ford Windstar and the Dodge Grand Caravan. As minivans go, that would seem to be a detriment. But if something a little easier to maneuver is what you're looking for, then the Villager might be your cup of tea.

While the Villager is a decent minivan, it would be wise to check out the Honda Odyssey, Ford Windstar or one of the Chrysler minivans. All offer more substance for a very similar price.

2001 Highlights

Numerous exterior and interior revisions are on tap for 2001. Also new are optional 16-inch wheels and tires, drivetrain changes for better engine smoothness, new seatbelt pre-tensioners to improve safety, and the addition of an anchorage point for attaching a child seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mercury Villager.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love MY Villager!
luvmyvillager,06/24/2009
My Villager has been extremely reliable and comfortable. I have had no problems with it. It's a fun van to drive and I wish they were still making them!
Good Vehicle
A Curry,02/21/2006
We purchased this van since it was being discontinued, because it is very easy to get in and out of, unlike most vans. I am a short person, with a disability from polio and this van is perfect for me to enter and exit from. I wish they had continued to make this van as it is a very good vehicle.
A great mini van
Katie,07/30/2005
This is my third minivan and second villager. I have only had to do normal maintenance, no major repairs. It is a very reliable car, comfortable to drive. Gas mileage ~18 mpg.
Don't waste your money
WASTE OF MONEY,05/24/2010
We were initially intrigued with the Villager because it is basically a cheaper version of the Nissan Quest, but it has been the worst investment of our lives. We have had nothing but repairs season after season, year after year. We thought we got if for a bargain, but the cost of the repairs makes this vehicle worthless. I hate this van and would not recommend it to anyone. It is noisy, has brake issues, ac issues and has slow acceleration. It eats gas as if it were an truck. Very very disappointing buy. I am looking for a replacement now. I would never recommend this van to anyone. It may be cheap in price only because it is cheap in quality.
See all 13 reviews of the 2001 Mercury Villager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2001 Mercury Villager features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
