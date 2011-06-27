  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
1996 Mercury Villager Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Mercury entered the minivan market in 1993, as part of a joint venture with Nissan. Designed in California and built at the same factory in Ohio, Mercury Villagers and Nissan Quests share plenty of sleek styling touches and on-the-road traits. Wheelbases are similar to the first-generation, short-bodied Dodge Caravan, but the Villager measures nearly a foot longer overall. Three models grace showrooms: GS and LS wagons, a glitzy Nautica edition (attractively trimmed to remind occupants of the sea, or overpriced clothing, depending on your orientation), plus a lower-cost cargo van.

Car-like characteristics were a priority when the Villager and Quest were created, and the result is impressive. Even though you're sitting taller than in a passenger car, behind a rather high steering wheel, it's easy enough to forget that this is a minivan. The driver's seat is supportive and comfortable, and there's plenty of space up front. Standard gauges are smallish but easy to read (optional digital instruments are not). You get fairly nimble handling, plus a smooth, quiet ride from the absorbent suspension. Only one powertrain is available--Nissan's 151-horsepower, 3.0-liter V6 hooked to a four-speed automatic transmission--but that's a smoothie, too.

Four-wheel anti-lock braking is standard. Villagers offer ample space for five, and many are fitted to seat seven, in a flexible interior configuration. The far rear seat on seven-passenger models slides forward and back on a set of tracks, and center seats lift out. Be warned, though: those "removable" seats aren't lightweights. A full load of storage bins and cubbyholes augments the Villager's practical appeal.

This year, a host of changes make Villager competitive against newer entries like the Dodge Caravan and Ford Windstar. A passenger-side airbag debuts this year, in a restyled dashboard. Exterior styling is freshened as well, with a chrome grille replacing the light-bar up front. Newly optional are an integrated child seat, an automatic climate control system and remote keyless entry. Bigger cupholders manage larger drinks, and solar tinted glass is now standard. A power plug has been installed in the cargo area, and rear assist handles are replaced by coat hooks.

Villager blends comfort and convenience into one tidy package. A family of five could easily live with this minivan. For larger broods or folks who regularly tote seven passengers and cargo, we think you ought to shop the bigger Windstar or Grand Caravan.

1996 Highlights

A passenger-side airbag is installed in a redesigned dashboard for 1996, and fresh front and rear styling updates this versatile van. Villager also gets an optional integrated child seat, automatic climate control system and remote keyless entry system. Substantial trim and functional changes make Villager competitive once again.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mercury Villager.

5(72%)
4(24%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing Car!
Anne,10/16/2005
I bought this car back in 1996, and I have never had any problems with it! It served as a family (of 4 kids) car, and even with that destruction, it has survived, and it's still amazing! Of course we had a few problems throughout the years, but we never put more than $200 into it.
10 Years - No Regrets
Rich Duffy,04/12/2006
Owned the Villager for 10 years. Still drives and handles very well. Still in good condition after all of these years...no rust. I'd give it a 9 out of 10.
290,000 miles, going strong!
GiGi,09/19/2015
GS 3dr Cargo Minivan
This van has been past around our family since one of our family members bought it new in 96. Original everything. Cruise still works. All the amenities stiill function. Best vehicle I ever owned. Replaced normal wear items that is all. Great in snow.
Nice but...
Lin,09/05/2010
Bought new...very dependable for many years but started breaking down constantly after 10 years and only 75K miles. Great for transporting small children and doing some light hauling. Middle and rear seats too heavy and hard to move. Window vent openers cheaply made and broke constantly even with little use. Engine OK but lacks punch, and transmission fine. Great visibility a plus. Rear A/C fan squeaked and emitted damp odor which dealer couldn't identify and fix.
See all 25 reviews of the 1996 Mercury Villager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1996 Mercury Villager features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1996 Mercury Villager

Used 1996 Mercury Villager Overview

The Used 1996 Mercury Villager is offered in the following submodels: Villager Minivan. Available styles include Nautica 3dr Minivan, LS 3dr Minivan, GS 3dr Cargo Minivan, and GS 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Mercury Villager?

