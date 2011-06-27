Estimated values
1995 Mercury Villager LS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$919
|$1,550
|$1,863
|Clean
|$837
|$1,413
|$1,704
|Average
|$674
|$1,137
|$1,387
|Rough
|$510
|$862
|$1,071
Estimated values
1995 Mercury Villager Nautica 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,022
|$1,614
|$1,903
|Clean
|$931
|$1,470
|$1,741
|Average
|$749
|$1,184
|$1,418
|Rough
|$568
|$897
|$1,094
Estimated values
1995 Mercury Villager GS 3dr Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$833
|$1,413
|$1,700
|Clean
|$759
|$1,288
|$1,555
|Average
|$611
|$1,037
|$1,266
|Rough
|$463
|$786
|$977
Estimated values
1995 Mercury Villager GS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$838
|$1,428
|$1,719
|Clean
|$764
|$1,301
|$1,573
|Average
|$615
|$1,047
|$1,281
|Rough
|$466
|$794
|$988