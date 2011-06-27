  1. Home
1997 Mercury Villager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive, comfortable minivan.
  • Wind noise is annoying.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Mercury entered the minivan market in 1993, as part of a joint venture with Nissan. Designed in California and built at the same factory in Ohio, Mercury Villagers and Nissan Quests share plenty of sleek styling touches and on-the-road traits. Wheelbases are similar to the first-generation, short-bodied Dodge Caravan, but the Villager measures nearly a foot longer overall. Three models grace showrooms: GS and LS wagons, a glitzy Nautica edition (attractively trimmed to remind occupants of the sea, or overpriced clothing, depending on your orientation), plus a lower-cost cargo van.

Car-like characteristics were a priority when the Villager and Quest were created, and the result is impressive. Even though you're sitting taller than in a passenger car, behind a rather high steering wheel, it's easy enough to forget that this is a minivan. The driver's seat is supportive and comfortable, and there's plenty of space up front. Standard gauges are smallish but easy to read (optional digital instruments are not). You get fairly nimble handling, plus a smooth, quiet ride from the absorbent suspension. Only one powertrain is available--Nissan's 151-horsepower, 3.0-liter V6 hooked to a four-speed automatic transmission--but that's a smoothie, too.

Four-wheel antilock braking is standard. Villagers offer ample space for five, and many are fitted to seat seven, in a flexible interior configuration. The far rear seat on seven-passenger models slides forward and back on a set of tracks, and center seats lift out. Be warned, though: those "removable" seats aren't lightweights. A full load of storage bins and cubbyholes augments the Villager's practical appeal.

This year, a host of changes make Villager competitive against newer entries like the Dodge Caravan and Ford Windstar. A passenger-side airbag debuts this year, in a restyled dashboard. Exterior styling is freshened as well, with a chrome grille replacing the light-bar up front. Newly optional are an integrated child seat, an automatic climate control system and remote keyless entry. Bigger cupholders manage larger drinks, and solar tinted glass is now standard. A power plug has been installed in the cargo area, and rear assist handles are replaced by coat hooks.

Villager blends comfort and convenience into one tidy package. A family of five could easily live with this minivan. For larger broods or folks who regularly tote seven passengers and cargo, we think you ought to shop the bigger Windstar or Grand Caravan.

1997 Highlights

For 1997, the Villager offers a few more luxury items to distinguish it from the Nissan Quest. Quad captain's chairs are a nice alternative to the middle-row bench, and the addition of rear radio controls and rear air conditioning should also make rear-seat passengers happy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Mercury Villager.

5(47%)
4(44%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(5%)
4.3
34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love me Villager
Oscar Alvarez,10/17/2010
I now have 165,000 miles on it and it is still going strong. Best Mini van I bought. As long as you maintain it well it has not caused any problems whatsoever. Mileage for long trips mostly New York to Florida has been and is still great. Only had to replace wear and tear items here and there. Still drives smoothly and with power. This one American/Japanese venture did pay off only to be stopped few models later as a no money maker. No wonder the company stopped making it. They were losing money on it on parts. Would love for the manufacture to start building them again. But that would never happen. Kia minivans now in my opinion seems to be getting the same direction.
97 Villager
G4,06/07/2009
We've owned our van for 3 years now and have only minor complaints. It's been very reliable and pretty fun to drive. Wish it had more power though, sluggish up hills, brakes feel too soft too. Little things like cup holders getting stuck, rear wiper blade getting stuck, and the sliding door having issues with the lock sticking. The air conditiong just went out but just needs new freon, gotta figure it might being its 12 years old now. It has lots of room, we can store so much in it with the seats out and folded foward. We can haul our trailer with it and have the cargo carrier on top. Mechanically it's been pretty sound.
The Best!!
Lisa Wilson,09/16/2009
Just turned 366,000km. We haven't put any money into this van. Replaced the rear wiper, and usual stuff, but this has been an amazing van! Lots of room. We had to have the quad seats, however, took them out, and left the bench seat in the back. We've always oil guarded, so have very little rust. One of the best vehicles we've ever had!! Five stars!!!
Good vehicle for the bucks
coolvadad,11/12/2010
After an accident in our Grand Caravan that was totaled, we purchased the Mercury Villager as it's replacement. It has been a great vehicle for our son but does have a slow leak in the a/c unit that operates just for the summer with a freon refill. Recently the starter needed replacing, with a Nissan Quest unit which we were surprised to learn. Overall our experience has been a good one. There is a ceiling leak of water somewhere though.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
151 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
