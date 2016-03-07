Used 2000 Mercury Villager for Sale Near Me

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Villager

Read recent reviews for the Mercury Villager
Overall Consumer Rating
4.5
33 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (3%)
325,000 miles and counting!
Phil,07/03/2016
4dr Minivan
2000 and 2001 seem to be "magic years" for Quest/Villager from a reliability standpoint; I am the second owner, the first being a family member, and the van had been hit twice (with poor body repair work) prior to my purchase at 50k miles. I look after my cars, but have also raised a kid and hauled all kinds of stuff - beach, camping, moving, a motorcycle, flea markets - and the interior is mint. Yes, I've had to replace a starter and an alternator, brakes and front end components, and of course the timing belt, but I consider these "consumables" for the miles racked up. It never left me stranded. Good power and decent gas mileage. Starting at the bad body repairs, the Villager started rusting, then a snowplow did a nasty "hit and run" while parked, so it's now ugly and no longer worth putting money into, unfortunately.
