Used 2003 Mercury Sable Consumer Reviews

4.4
59 reviews
2003 Mercury Sable LS

Daniel W., 10/25/2015
GS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Bought this car 2 years ago with 60K on it. Nice car. With it being heavy it goes through the snow like its a 4x4 or AWD. Love the LS. Don't like the 6 disc CD changer being in the trunk. I am not getting get the gas mileage I should. I might need a tune up. Do not like the cable gauges especially for the fuel. It goes up and down and I do not know if I need gas yet or not. On average I am getting 250mi on a tank when Edmunds say 350. Wish it had heated seats. One big issue I have is the wheel wells are rusting like crazy. All behind the rocker panels is starting to really rust. Not really a fan of this. I try to keep this car as clean and nice looking as possible. To keep the car as luxury feeling as it I think it should be. Love the wood grain. Has that luxury feel to it since it has the chrome rims. Roomy as well. Nice car all over. Would defiantly recommend this car

Mercury builds a winner!

Variseal, 01/13/2004
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Bought an LS premium with the Duratec 24V V6. The engine makes a nice subdued growl at full throttle and pulls strongly at all speeds, right up to a governed 110 MPH. Handling is above average for a large sedan but the ride is much more forgiving than the Regal/Grand Prix/Impala from GM. Interior is functional, user-friendly and comfortable, if not the most attractive I've seen. The adjustable pedals are great for my 5' 2" wife and I can easily find a good position for my 6' 2" frame with plenty of head room. The Mach audio system has good sound and the 6-disc changer in the console is a nice touch. Heater/AC works great.

A great car at a great price

ScottyRS, 06/24/2002
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This car is a capable road car for the package. I drive a lot on all sorts of road and this vehicle takes it all on with confidence.

Safe 5 star & nice room

go blue, 02/03/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Currently the vehicle has 100,000 miles. Besides normal brakes, tires and oil changes, the only repair I had to make was a blower fan for $150.00. I looked at the Honda Accord & Toyota Camry - both of those cars have timing belts and 30,000 mile tune ups. I had a 100% chance of spending $600 for the timing belt and $300 for each tune up X 3 since I have 100,000 miles. That is a total of $1,500 in normal maintenance that I avoided with Ford's / Mercury's 100,000 mile tune up and a timing chain that lasts the life of the vehicle - serveral hundred thousand miles. Why do you think Consumer Reports does not bring this up? Ford delivers vehicle with the design to minimize maintenance costs!

Great value for elegant car.

Sirwilly, 12/25/2003
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bought this brand new car after I had a Ford Taurus 98 modell. Liked the Ford and Mercury Dealerships in our City. The promotion rebates in Summer 03 gave me the incentive to get another one from Ford after I checked out VWs (Passat, Jetta) and Volvos. Found them all to be too expensive and considered the Sable to be similar for a better price and even better value!

