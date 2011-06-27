Used 2003 Mercury Sable Consumer Reviews
2003 Mercury Sable LS
Bought this car 2 years ago with 60K on it. Nice car. With it being heavy it goes through the snow like its a 4x4 or AWD. Love the LS. Don't like the 6 disc CD changer being in the trunk. I am not getting get the gas mileage I should. I might need a tune up. Do not like the cable gauges especially for the fuel. It goes up and down and I do not know if I need gas yet or not. On average I am getting 250mi on a tank when Edmunds say 350. Wish it had heated seats. One big issue I have is the wheel wells are rusting like crazy. All behind the rocker panels is starting to really rust. Not really a fan of this. I try to keep this car as clean and nice looking as possible. To keep the car as luxury feeling as it I think it should be. Love the wood grain. Has that luxury feel to it since it has the chrome rims. Roomy as well. Nice car all over. Would defiantly recommend this car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Mercury builds a winner!
Bought an LS premium with the Duratec 24V V6. The engine makes a nice subdued growl at full throttle and pulls strongly at all speeds, right up to a governed 110 MPH. Handling is above average for a large sedan but the ride is much more forgiving than the Regal/Grand Prix/Impala from GM. Interior is functional, user-friendly and comfortable, if not the most attractive I've seen. The adjustable pedals are great for my 5' 2" wife and I can easily find a good position for my 6' 2" frame with plenty of head room. The Mach audio system has good sound and the 6-disc changer in the console is a nice touch. Heater/AC works great.
A great car at a great price
This car is a capable road car for the package. I drive a lot on all sorts of road and this vehicle takes it all on with confidence.
Safe 5 star & nice room
Currently the vehicle has 100,000 miles. Besides normal brakes, tires and oil changes, the only repair I had to make was a blower fan for $150.00. I looked at the Honda Accord & Toyota Camry - both of those cars have timing belts and 30,000 mile tune ups. I had a 100% chance of spending $600 for the timing belt and $300 for each tune up X 3 since I have 100,000 miles. That is a total of $1,500 in normal maintenance that I avoided with Ford's / Mercury's 100,000 mile tune up and a timing chain that lasts the life of the vehicle - serveral hundred thousand miles. Why do you think Consumer Reports does not bring this up? Ford delivers vehicle with the design to minimize maintenance costs!
Great value for elegant car.
Bought this brand new car after I had a Ford Taurus 98 modell. Liked the Ford and Mercury Dealerships in our City. The promotion rebates in Summer 03 gave me the incentive to get another one from Ford after I checked out VWs (Passat, Jetta) and Volvos. Found them all to be too expensive and considered the Sable to be similar for a better price and even better value!
Sponsored cars related to the Sable
Related Used 2003 Mercury Sable info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons