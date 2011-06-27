Used 2004 Mercury Mountaineer Consumer Reviews

Most reliable car I've ever owned. Elaine Stone , 04/08/2016 Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2004 Mountaineer used in 2008. I paid way below book value, due mainly to the fact that it's somewhat of a gas hog and everyone was shopping for fuel efficiency at the time. It now has 190,000 miles on it. Just had new tires put on, new wheel bearings, and replaced a worn control arm. I have had zero mechanical or electronic issues. We did replace the back hatch panel at about 100,000 miles which I hear is common for those to crack. One hinge on the back glass hatch was replaced at the same time. I hit a 10 point buck in January of this year that garnered me a new hood, driver side headlight and fender, grill and front bumper. The Mountaineer took the hit, and I was able to drive it home! There was still way more value in the car than the repairs cost. I have the 3rd row seats and there is a ton of room for hauling kids, adults, and cargo when all of the back seats are folded down. The leather interior has held up well; driver's seat is starting to crack a little. The exterior is still nice except for a rust bubble forming over the passenger back tire and some rust on the interior back doors(?). The electronic "perks" are limited due to technology not being available at the time of production, but what's on it still works. I love this car and dread the day that I have to trade. I'm sad that there are no more being produced, but since the Ford Explorer is virtually the same vehicle, I'll probably go to that when I turn this car over to my teenage son. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mercury Money Pit SD , 11/06/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love the look of this car but it has been nothing but a nightmare. I had to replace the solenoid in the transmission at 38,000 miles. Apparently if your tires are the same size but have diff amount of tire life left to them it can total out your entire car. I got two new tires put on and because the circumfrance was different between the to sets it caused my rear differential and transfer case to go out. The estimated repairs from the Ford dealership is at 10k! My car is only worth 9k with 63,000 miles on it and its fully loaded. This has been a total nightmare. do not purchase a Mountaineer. Report Abuse

WHAT HAPPENED K , 02/02/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my Mountaineer 10 months ago and I love it. It drives smooth and quite, but recently my car hesitates at stop signs and when shifting gears, so we know what that meant. I was hoping it would fix itself, but no. It started to make a loud vibrated jerking thud when shifting gears. I have 56k miles on it. In a matter of three days it became an inconveince to I won't drive and took it to the dealer I bought it from. The o/d light came on and was blinking. Not sure yet what the problem is but it is transmission related, whether electrical or hydrolic. I love the ride but I don't think I risk buying another Mercury:( Report Abuse

big D's Merc bigdaddy@localnet.co , 07/29/2003 8 of 9 people found this review helpful The handling and get up is great. The fuel mileage isnt so good. Lots of blind spots because I have the seat all the way back when I drive. Very comfortable on long trips. Good stock sound system. 3rd row seating is cramped for adults. The computer area is hard to see. Report Abuse