Used 1997 Mercury Cougar for Sale Near Me

I love my cougar and if they had one today just like it - I would buy it on the spot. Never had a problem until recently with emission. That is almost 13 years trouble-free. 1997 was last of the big cats and now mercs will be gone all together. There is no match for a cougar lover! I loved owning this car and the interior - for the money - all leather and so comfortable. Love the feel of a heavy car, the way it cruises along. Good bye sweet kitty.

Read more