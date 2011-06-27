  1. Home
Used 1997 Mercury Cougar XR7 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length199.9 in.
Curb weight3536 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Denim Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Arctic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Opalescent Clearcoat Metallic
  • Alpine Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
