  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Cougar
  4. Used 1996 Mercury Cougar
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Mercury Cougar Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Cougar
5(52%)4(40%)3(8%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
25 reviews
Write a review
See all Cougars for sale
List Price Estimate
$952 - $2,328
Used Cougar for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Sleeper hit!

silveeto, 07/12/2014
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I fell into owning this car accidentally. My aunt was moving and had no room for it anymore, so I traded her a set of couches and a couple hundred bucks for it. I figured I'd just flip it and make a few extra bucks. NOPE. What I thought was an old man's car actually turned out to be a fun sporty powerhouse of a car that I just can't part with now.

Report Abuse

I Love the Cougar Xr7

Jesse, 04/30/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My dad handed down this car to me. I always loved how it looked. When i actually got around to driving it, i was blown away. I love the V8, its great for just having fun. I also love the ride itself. It's surprisingly quiet for having a V8, and it has lots of leg room. I hope i can keep this car forever

Report Abuse

Why Chose the X-R7

daskew, 08/17/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought our XR-7 V6 model as a used vehicle. It is my experience that the for a V6 it is kinda suggish when taking off. I think that the XR-7 has a very comfortable ride, expecially on long trips. I feel that the fuel economy is very poor for this particular model. Get yourself in the frame of mind that this is not a sport coupe. Like most American made cars it feels like it was made on an assembly line. The air vents are placed in such a manner that the rear passengers have a good wait to cool off. The tires should have come in a low profile. The car is made up of a lot of parts, that over time begin to loosen.

Report Abuse

Nice Ride for an older vehicle

Reverend, 02/22/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I got the vehicle in 2005 with approximately 18,000 miles on the odometer. It belonged to an elderly lady who was in a nursing home and she had it garaged for almost 4 years (the inspection sticker was going on 5 years old). It needed a battery and the tires replaced, which I did immediately. Living in New England I only use the car during inclement weather conditions and during the winter with snow tires it gets me everywhere. As a third vehicle, it seldom gets usage, but I do ensure it is used at least 50 miles weekly. It drives like a tank, but due to its age (1996 )most vehicles that size were tanks. It has been very dependable and has not required any work. It isn't fuel efficient.

Report Abuse

The Life of a COUGAR

Cougar Life, 03/21/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car was the second Cougar I have bought in 3 months as a cheap replacement car I was hoping to own for more than a year. I had a 94 Coug which decided to one day have major engine problems with no warning.It had 120K miles on it. So I bought the 96 with 87k on it which seemed like a great buy for my price range.Within a week of owning I had to replace a couple of things which I think was due to not being well kept by the owners before me. After that, I noticed a major difference in how the car drove.It can really get moving with its powerful V8. I drove the car from Wisconsin down to Florida with no issues.As long as you get one that is well taken care of you shouldn't have any problem.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cougars for sale

Related Used 1996 Mercury Cougar info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles