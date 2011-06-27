  1. Home
Used 1996 Mercury Cougar XR7 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length199.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3559 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Medium Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Violet
  • Light Willow Metallic
