Used 1993 Mercury Cougar for Sale Near Me

- 130,642 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,588
XR7_Lover,03/25/2018
XR7 2dr Coupe
My greatest complaint the entire time we have been together is the lack of drink holders! It seems a small thing, until you goose her and there goes your drink into the passenger's lap! I love my car and it breaks my heart beyond words to have to part with her. We know each other; I know and appreciate her turning radius (about the size of an old Mercury dime!), I know she would rather be on the highway than in the city. She has NEVER EVER failed to start. NEVER. EVER. In 25 years! That's why I listed RELIABILITY at five stars. I listed the SAFETY at four stars because this was the last year they made this package (XR7) and in 1994 they started putting airbags and antilock brakes in vehicles. I should probably rate the TECH lower than four stars, but it's not her fault she doesn't have GPS, etc.! It wasn't her time. Adjustable driver seat and steering wheel; automatic shoulder seat belt for front seats ... have never seen that in another car. There are a few small cosmetic things inside, but overall she still looks great. She's all red. Inside and out. And on a sunny day, you have never seen so much red in one place in your life! She needs a paint job (aerodynamics on the hood has worn paint off center front); only now is the clear coat coming off the trunk lid. She's such a good girl ... She does pretty good with the fuel, even now. About 250 miles on a tank full, including city and highway. 18 gallon tank. New fuel pump January 2017 and she has not run right since then, and I believe it has affected the fuel mileage. She's all I have ever known ... I have really high standards for any new vehicle! Nothing will ever compare :(