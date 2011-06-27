Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Consumer Reviews
Rough start to a great ride
At 570 miles the pulley on the alternator wore a hole in the bottom radiator hose. I was 450 miles from home in west Texas. The dealership took a hose off a new car on the showroom floor to get me on the road, however it turned out the water pump had an incorrectly formed flange. The nearest water pump was 10 days away in Germany. They rented me a car to finish my journey. Once the new water pump came in and the old one was replaced the dealer I bought the car from in Dallas sent a truck 250 miles west to pick up the repaired vehicle, haul it 450 miles back east to my driveway. The service was incredible and Mercedes has my highest praise. Just returned from a 2,000 mile trip to Minnesota.
Excellent ride incredible mpg
This S350 is smooth powerful and fun to drive. I have 6,000 miles on mine and it's the bast car I have ever owned including other Mercedes, Lexus, and Audi models. Interior is well laid out with all controls within easy access. My car gets 37 MPG on the highway and I am averaging over 31 MPG in mixed city and highway driving. 4 Matic works great in the rain or snow as well. This truly an exceptional ride, but be aware of expensive options as they are way over priced.
Serenity Now
I recently traded in a 2011 BMW 535ix, which I found to be one of the most uncomfortable cars I have ever owned, on a 2013 S550, which is the most comfortable car I have ever owned. The car is absolute serenity to drive. No wind noise; no engine noise; no tire noise. The V8 is 430hp/520lb-ft of pure butter. Sure, the car is big and heavy, but it carries its heft very well and it does not claim to be the ultimate driving machine (whereas the BMW did, and it was far from it). The S550's adaptive air suspension is more butter, and it keeps the car stable and level, even during spirited driving.
Probably the best sedan I have driven! Hands down
Easy to see the attention to detail in every aspect of the 2012 S550 sedan. From the beautiful roomy interior design to the smooth powerful performance of the V8 engine. This car stands alone form other luxury sedans like BMW and Audi. Mercedes has the most beautiful paint finish on the high end sedans, deep luster and quality that stands out from the rest. Can’t think of owning anything less!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Awesome Car!!!
Traded my 2012 Audi A8L. My Audi was a great car but when you compare it to the look of the 2012 S Class AMG there is no comparison. Then you add the engine comparison and the decision is easy. Only have 200 miles in the car but I can tell you that it is built like a tank, drives like your on glass, and sounds like a dream - both the exhaust note and the bang & olufsen stereo system. That's actually one option that one should not pass up. The sound system is AMAZING. I've had 40+ cars with all sorts of sound systems and this one blows all others away. The price is one that you take with a lump in the throat as the Audi A8 I was trading had a sticker price of $104,000 - $50k lower than S63.
