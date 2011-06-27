Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S400 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,068
|$18,023
|$20,282
|Clean
|$13,991
|$16,736
|$18,828
|Average
|$11,835
|$14,163
|$15,921
|Rough
|$9,679
|$11,590
|$13,013
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,119
|$20,115
|$23,163
|Clean
|$14,966
|$18,679
|$21,503
|Average
|$12,660
|$15,807
|$18,182
|Rough
|$10,354
|$12,935
|$14,862
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,430
|$19,997
|$22,721
|Clean
|$15,255
|$18,569
|$21,092
|Average
|$12,904
|$15,714
|$17,835
|Rough
|$10,554
|$12,859
|$14,578
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,579
|$20,760
|$23,194
|Clean
|$16,322
|$19,278
|$21,531
|Average
|$13,807
|$16,314
|$18,206
|Rough
|$11,292
|$13,350
|$14,881
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,605
|$30,634
|$33,723
|Clean
|$24,702
|$28,447
|$31,306
|Average
|$20,896
|$24,073
|$26,472
|Rough
|$17,090
|$19,699
|$21,637
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,545
|$45,185
|$48,757
|Clean
|$37,645
|$41,959
|$45,262
|Average
|$31,845
|$35,508
|$38,272
|Rough
|$26,044
|$29,056
|$31,283
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,870
|$31,171
|$33,710
|Clean
|$25,876
|$28,945
|$31,294
|Average
|$21,889
|$24,495
|$26,461
|Rough
|$17,902
|$20,044
|$21,629