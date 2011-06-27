Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,488
|$8,406
|$9,713
|Clean
|$6,144
|$7,949
|$9,158
|Average
|$5,454
|$7,035
|$8,047
|Rough
|$4,764
|$6,121
|$6,937
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,223
|$8,032
|$9,266
|Clean
|$5,892
|$7,595
|$8,736
|Average
|$5,230
|$6,722
|$7,677
|Rough
|$4,569
|$5,849
|$6,618