Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Consumer Reviews

2007 CLK350 Cabriolet '58 190SL & '07 CLK350 Cabrio , 05/24/2016 CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful We are the second owner and purchased her from the Range Rover dealer in San Diego. They took her as a trade in from an older couple down there. She had always been dealer maintained which was a big plus to me and the RR dealer did a complete service before we purchased her. As mentioned, these cars are know to have a balance shaft issue so it's important to run the correct weight oil and stay on top of the service intervals. Like all Benz she can be a bit temperamental. For example the day after we brought her home the check engine light came on, I reset it and two days later it came back on. After doing some on-line research I tracked down the problem. The dealer did not seat the air filter assy. all the way onto the mass air flow sensor. I have an occasional 'check engine light' now and the computer tells me it's the cam shaft positioning sensors. I have purchased all four for about $115 total and need to change them which looks to be pretty straightforward and easy. I'll keep my fingers crossed. Overall, we love the car. Fuel economy is decent, handles well, the backseat is very tight but usable for the 'occasional' passenger but would definitely recommend the coupe if you 'need' seating for more than two on a frequent basis. The car is a 2007 in Mercedes' gray blue w/ gray leather interior and it's 2016 making her nearly 9 years old and my wife is constantly getting compliments on what a beautiful car she has. Overall, a very good buy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

'07 CLK 550 Convertible LES , 08/11/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I am amazed at the acceleration of the new CLK 550. The overall fit and finish is truly outstanding. The top goes down within 20 seconds and the sound proofing when it is up is very quiet. This is my first MB, I have been driving Audi's for the past six years, including the 4.2 A6. The acceleration of the MB leaves the Audi in the dust. I look for any excuse to take the car out for a spin. It has been an awesome driving experince. Report Abuse

Great car so far Squelch Oil , 08/09/2006 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I have put about 1600 miles on the car so far and love it. There are a few minor things to quible about, but overall this car is an absolute blast to drive. Faster then a stock M3 and a lot more comfortable. Report Abuse

Love My CLK! lovemyclk1 , 03/12/2013 17 of 19 people found this review helpful My 2007 Benz CLK 350 has been an awesome car! Very dependable and reliable! No complaints here! Well, maybe wish it had a bigger back seat....then I guess I should have bought a 4 door sedan then! No! I am very happy and highly recommend the CLK! I have seen many negative remarks about this car but if you research all cars no matter the brand you will find flaws and defects with all makes and models including the BMW brand etc. Also, the Mercedes is so much cheaper to maintain than the Beamer, I know first hand experience! :) on this one! Report Abuse