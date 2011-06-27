Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,780
|$9,314
|$10,821
|Clean
|$6,210
|$8,544
|$9,896
|Average
|$5,072
|$7,005
|$8,047
|Rough
|$3,933
|$5,465
|$6,197
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,396
|$7,874
|$9,328
|Clean
|$4,943
|$7,223
|$8,531
|Average
|$4,037
|$5,922
|$6,936
|Rough
|$3,131
|$4,620
|$5,342
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK63 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,707
|$15,433
|$17,672
|Clean
|$10,724
|$14,157
|$16,162
|Average
|$8,758
|$11,607
|$13,142
|Rough
|$6,792
|$9,056
|$10,121
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,254
|$5,913
|$6,898
|Clean
|$3,897
|$5,425
|$6,309
|Average
|$3,183
|$4,447
|$5,130
|Rough
|$2,468
|$3,470
|$3,951
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,426
|$5,718
|$6,501
|Clean
|$4,054
|$5,246
|$5,946
|Average
|$3,311
|$4,301
|$4,835
|Rough
|$2,568
|$3,356
|$3,723