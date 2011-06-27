Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Consumer Reviews

CLK55 mbenza , 10/15/2005 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Initial electrical problems with the interior operating components. The local dealer was more then helpful, always providing a loaner even though I did not buy it from them. After several visits, the dealer seems to have exorcised the electrical gremlins and the car is an absolute joy to drive. I can average 23 MPG if I drive at regular speeds. However, it is difficult to do that as this car constantly asks for more spirited driving and rewards you with a well balanced and stunning performance and , even with my driving style, still returns an average of 18MPG! I LOVE THIS CAR! I have a 2003 Corvette Z06 and did not drive it all summer because I would always turn to the Mercedes for driving. Report Abuse

Great til something breaks! Brigittetolson , 03/08/2010 18 of 21 people found this review helpful When I first got Heidi (yes, I named my clk430 Heidi), I was in love. The way this car takes turns, accelerates, and performs overall is amazing. Then, at a mere 77,000 miles- stuff started to break...the convertible top computer went out all the time, and eventually died (1400$ part), the cats needed to be replaced (1000$)...then after all that, the trans started slipping...after getting multiple quotes to fix all the problems and replace the trans, I was looking at about 5000$ worth of repairs. I made the choice to trade her in for the Lamborghini inspired Toyota mr2 spyder. The opinion of many mechanics was that the clks trans tends to die at 80k miles. Way too soon in my opinion.

AMG Rocket! John Campen , 11/07/2006 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Purchased this 2002 CLK55 AMG in April 2006 with 30,000 miles only on it! Paid $42,500. Can't beat the power nor the handling its incredible! Why go out and buy an new M3 or CLS when you cant get one of these for a fraction of the price. 0-60 in 4.7! The looks are stunning and it catch's everyone's attention when you step on it!

A great car to drive Carl C. , 03/31/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've had convertibles for the last 30 years. This is by far the most fun to drive. The trunk is very small, but who cares. If you have golf clubs, throw them in the back seat. However, as other people have noted, the electrical systems leave a lot to be desired.