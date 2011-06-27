  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  4. Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 CLK-Class
5(74%)4(20%)3(6%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
61 reviews
Write a review
See all CLK-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,253 - $4,790
Used CLK-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...13

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

CLK55

mbenza, 10/15/2005
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Initial electrical problems with the interior operating components. The local dealer was more then helpful, always providing a loaner even though I did not buy it from them. After several visits, the dealer seems to have exorcised the electrical gremlins and the car is an absolute joy to drive. I can average 23 MPG if I drive at regular speeds. However, it is difficult to do that as this car constantly asks for more spirited driving and rewards you with a well balanced and stunning performance and , even with my driving style, still returns an average of 18MPG! I LOVE THIS CAR! I have a 2003 Corvette Z06 and did not drive it all summer because I would always turn to the Mercedes for driving.

Report Abuse

Great til something breaks!

Brigittetolson, 03/08/2010
18 of 21 people found this review helpful

When I first got Heidi (yes, I named my clk430 Heidi), I was in love. The way this car takes turns, accelerates, and performs overall is amazing. Then, at a mere 77,000 miles- stuff started to break...the convertible top computer went out all the time, and eventually died (1400$ part), the cats needed to be replaced (1000$)...then after all that, the trans started slipping...after getting multiple quotes to fix all the problems and replace the trans, I was looking at about 5000$ worth of repairs. I made the choice to trade her in for the Lamborghini inspired Toyota mr2 spyder. The opinion of many mechanics was that the clks trans tends to die at 80k miles. Way too soon in my opinion.

Report Abuse

AMG Rocket!

John Campen, 11/07/2006
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Purchased this 2002 CLK55 AMG in April 2006 with 30,000 miles only on it! Paid $42,500. Can't beat the power nor the handling its incredible! Why go out and buy an new M3 or CLS when you cant get one of these for a fraction of the price. 0-60 in 4.7! The looks are stunning and it catch's everyone's attention when you step on it!

Report Abuse

A great car to drive

Carl C., 03/31/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've had convertibles for the last 30 years. This is by far the most fun to drive. The trunk is very small, but who cares. If you have golf clubs, throw them in the back seat. However, as other people have noted, the electrical systems leave a lot to be desired.

Report Abuse

Mercedes fun in sun

George, 10/25/2017
CLK55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl 5A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Clk is pricey on repairs . Tires wear out fast. Unable to rotate as they are directional staggered. Front brakes also wear fast. Body panels not up to present day gaps at seams. Expect some minor creaks within the interior. Decent mpg. Don't get one with chrome wheels. Phone system outdated. Resell value very disappointi by regardless if private party, even less so as trade-in. Quite fast, comfortable for 2 door coupe. Looks great & doesn't look outdated. Better than most in same class. Pay more to get one NOT beat up. Worth ownership if maintenance factor not an issue for buyer.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...13
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all CLK-Classes for sale

Related Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles