Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK430 2dr Coupe (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,380
|$3,443
|$4,042
|Clean
|$2,125
|$3,081
|$3,614
|Average
|$1,615
|$2,357
|$2,757
|Rough
|$1,105
|$1,633
|$1,901
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK430 2dr Cabriolet (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,580
|$5,243
|$6,180
|Clean
|$3,197
|$4,692
|$5,525
|Average
|$2,429
|$3,590
|$4,216
|Rough
|$1,662
|$2,487
|$2,906
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG 2dr Cabriolet (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,267
|$9,278
|$10,970
|Clean
|$5,596
|$8,303
|$9,808
|Average
|$4,252
|$6,352
|$7,483
|Rough
|$2,909
|$4,402
|$5,158
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,731
|$6,986
|$8,254
|Clean
|$4,224
|$6,252
|$7,379
|Average
|$3,210
|$4,783
|$5,630
|Rough
|$2,196
|$3,314
|$3,881
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,372
|$3,566
|$4,236
|Clean
|$2,118
|$3,191
|$3,788
|Average
|$1,609
|$2,442
|$2,890
|Rough
|$1,101
|$1,692
|$1,992
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 2dr Cabriolet (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,857
|$4,649
|$5,649
|Clean
|$2,551
|$4,161
|$5,051
|Average
|$1,938
|$3,183
|$3,854
|Rough
|$1,326
|$2,206
|$2,657