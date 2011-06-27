Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Consumer Reviews
CL55 is Incredible!
Excellent features, feel, handling, power and comfort. Nice body style in the Mercedes line up. I am very happy with this car overall and would rate it A+.
My CL 500
My CL500 is a great car and fun to drive. Very easy on the eye. The CL is the perfect car for me and I am very happy with it. The 2007 CL is different not better looking as far as I am concerned. I just love the way the CL tracks around curves and its stability on the highway. The car is quiet, smooth, and powerful.
A Rocket with Class
I recently bought an '06 CL55 AMG with low miles. It is the best looking big coupe MB has ever built, far better looking than the current body style, in my opinion. It is an absolute blast to drive... it has tremendous power and torque, faster than a speeding bullet and able to leap tall buildings in single bounds. It makes you feel like a superman driving it. The AMG seats are the best I've ever sat in, with more adjustments available than a chiropractor. The only downside to the vehicle is the gas mileage - 17 in the city, 19- 20 highway. When you pay $75 to fill a 21.5 gallon tank, it kind of hurts. Until you press the engine start button. That that big grin takes over.
A MASTERPIECE! Not so, after a year...
I LOVE THIS CAR~ no so much now when it Starts braking. .. I own it now and still can not belive it. If you bought a car and wlking away from it turn around few times, and then looking at it at the reflection on the glass window...man..you know you boguht a right car. Guys, let me tell you. this car ia a WORK OF ART. IT is ART. I dont evenn want to drive it much. I can just stand there and look aat it ALL DA Y LONG and not get tired. I had Lexuses....eww....most boring cars i ever owned. I had couple dozens of Jags, i love them, but only a few of them can be called art. Other brands llike Audi, BMW, will be forgotten in a few years after you bought it. This car is 10 years old, and it turns head like a real art. this car will belong to a museum if its well taken cares of. It will represent the peack of the era on automaking.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sexy Mercedes for the Family Guy
I love this car. When I first saw one pull along side in a traffic jam back in 2002 it took my breath away. A year later I bought one, and loved it. I sold the car a few years later after being downsized (I already had an S500 that I kept), but I missed it terribly and thought it was a bad decision to let it go. So when I had the chance to buy my current one (2006 CL500 with AMG trim), with extremely low miles, I jumped at the chance. I'm a fanatic about my car and keep it garaged, only drive it locally, and keep it clayed , polished, waxed and super clean. So much so that last weekend I entered the car in the Street category at the 2016 Concours d'Elegance at Chateau Elan north of Atlanta. I had my super clean S500 entered as well, and it was sitting right next to it on the fairway. The crowds absolutely loved the CL500, especially the older guys. I always called the car a '2 door S class', because that's what it was/is. The styling is epic, and loved by everyone. People who want an SL sports model but hesitate because it is too small love the CL. It is a big 2 door coupe, and super fun to drive. Mercedes equipped the car with a really throaty sounding exhaust system. I love to go into the north Georgia mountains in the fall, roll the windows down, put the 7 speed transmission into manual shift control, and go through the windy roads shifting, turning, and listening to the mellow tones of the exhaust sounds. This is a very comfortable, very fun, eye turning drive. I don't expect to ever sell the car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CL-Class
Related Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons