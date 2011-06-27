Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Consumer Reviews

CL55 is Incredible! N$aneRacing , 09/09/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Excellent features, feel, handling, power and comfort. Nice body style in the Mercedes line up. I am very happy with this car overall and would rate it A+. Report Abuse

My CL 500 John Comis , 02/24/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My CL500 is a great car and fun to drive. Very easy on the eye. The CL is the perfect car for me and I am very happy with it. The 2007 CL is different not better looking as far as I am concerned. I just love the way the CL tracks around curves and its stability on the highway. The car is quiet, smooth, and powerful. Report Abuse

A Rocket with Class mcrosson , 04/24/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I recently bought an '06 CL55 AMG with low miles. It is the best looking big coupe MB has ever built, far better looking than the current body style, in my opinion. It is an absolute blast to drive... it has tremendous power and torque, faster than a speeding bullet and able to leap tall buildings in single bounds. It makes you feel like a superman driving it. The AMG seats are the best I've ever sat in, with more adjustments available than a chiropractor. The only downside to the vehicle is the gas mileage - 17 in the city, 19- 20 highway. When you pay $75 to fill a 21.5 gallon tank, it kind of hurts. Until you press the engine start button. That that big grin takes over. Report Abuse

A MASTERPIECE! Not so, after a year... KON RUZ , 02/06/2016 CL500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I LOVE THIS CAR~ no so much now when it Starts braking. .. I own it now and still can not belive it. If you bought a car and wlking away from it turn around few times, and then looking at it at the reflection on the glass window...man..you know you boguht a right car. Guys, let me tell you. this car ia a WORK OF ART. IT is ART. I dont evenn want to drive it much. I can just stand there and look aat it ALL DA Y LONG and not get tired. I had Lexuses....eww....most boring cars i ever owned. I had couple dozens of Jags, i love them, but only a few of them can be called art. Other brands llike Audi, BMW, will be forgotten in a few years after you bought it. This car is 10 years old, and it turns head like a real art. this car will belong to a museum if its well taken cares of. It will represent the peack of the era on automaking. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse