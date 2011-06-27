Estimated values
2000 Mazda Millenia S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,439
|$2,384
|$2,903
|Clean
|$1,268
|$2,106
|$2,564
|Average
|$927
|$1,549
|$1,886
|Rough
|$585
|$992
|$1,207
2000 Mazda Millenia Millennium 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,457
|$2,428
|$2,959
|Clean
|$1,284
|$2,144
|$2,613
|Average
|$938
|$1,577
|$1,922
|Rough
|$592
|$1,010
|$1,230
2000 Mazda Millenia 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,190
|$2,069
|$2,552
|Clean
|$1,048
|$1,828
|$2,254
|Average
|$766
|$1,345
|$1,657
|Rough
|$483
|$861
|$1,061