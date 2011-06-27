Vehicle overview

The 2009 Mazdaspeed 3 is sorta like George Foreman, only there's no Mazdaspeed Lean Mean Grilling Machine and it doesn't hawk mufflers for Meineke. Other than that, totally analogous. Even though it's based on the aging 3, the 'Speed 3 keeps knocking out the competition, just like George.

Like any good high-performance special edition, the Mazdaspeed 3 benefits from being based on an excellent car to begin with. Frequently hailed as the most enjoyable car in its class to drive, the regular Mazda 3 lends some very regal bloodlines. The 'Speed 3 takes those genes and adds a turbocharged engine that cranks output up to a sensational 263 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque.

But the transformation from civilized 3 to "MS3" doesn't stop with the powertrain. In addition to the usual litany of changes like a lowered ride height and firmer springs and dampers, Mazda added various braces to minimize flex during aggressive cornering. Eighteen-inch wheels and performance tires are fitted to each corner for better grip, while larger brakes produce stopping distances suitable for a high-end sports car.

All these upgrades make the Mazdaspeed 3 the top dog in its segment. On a smooth road with sweeping turns, the 3 can keep pace with almost anything in this price range, including some rear-drive and all-wheel-drive cars. Meanwhile, the comfortable and well-equipped cabin and the utility provided by the four-door hatchback body style makes this small dynamo a great daily driver.

The ability to provide knockout acceleration, excellent handling manners and hatchback practicality at a very reasonable price has made the Mazdaspeed 3 a victor in every comparison test we've put it in. Rivals like the Honda Civic Si, Mini Cooper S, Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart, Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V, Subaru WRX and Volkswagen GTI have all fallen at its feet. While some may offer a little more of this or a tad more of that -- particularly AWD and available automatic transmissions -- the mighty 2009 Mazdaspeed 3 is still the best bet in its weight class.