Used 2009 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 for Sale Near Me

SummaryWelcome to West Hills Ford Mazda.Vehicle DetailsIt has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. It has dependability you can trust. The supply is limited! If you are serious about this vehicle, we recommend you move fast. Be the first off the line with the quickness of this grey Mazda Mazdaspeed3. This model comes loaded with all the features that will meet your needs and then some. Be sure to review the options listed on this page. The performance tuned suspension of this small car handles great on all turns. This vehicle is fun to drive! Reduce your trips to the pump! It is one of the most fuel efficient vehicles in its class. This small car will keep you on the look out for police when you are topping 100 MPH. Unfortunately, this speed demon does not come with speeding ticket forgiveness coverage. If you are looking for a tough long lasting vehicle, this this unit is a great option for you.EquipmentAnti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Light weight alloy wheels on this Mazda Mazdaspeed3 are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This 2009 Mazda Mazdaspeed3 features a high end BOSE stereo system. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this Mazda Mazdaspeed3 is easy with the climate control system. Easily set your speed in this Mazda Mazdaspeed3 with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This unit has a 2.3 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on the grey Mazda Mazdaspeed3. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on it. This 2009 Mazda Mazdaspeed3 has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. This small car is equipped with front side curtain airbags. The Mazda Mazdaspeed3 is front wheel drive. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in it. This unit emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. With the adjustable lumbar support in this small car your back will love you. The vehicle looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. The satellite radio system in this unit gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. Small and nimble the vehicle scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking. This Mazda Mazdaspeed3 comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. Night driving with HID Xenon headlamps is a breeze in this Mazda Mazdaspeed3.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1BK34M091239640

Stock: EF4168

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-23-2020