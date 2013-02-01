Used 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Pros & Cons
- Strong turbocharged performance
- precise handling
- available premium features
- hatchback utility
- reasonable price.
- Pronounced torque steer
- tricky manual transmission
- below average fuel economy
- cabin feels less premium than rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review
While the 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 continues to offer invigorating performance, sharp handling and impressive practicality at a budget price, its appeal has been diminished by recently introduced competitors.
Vehicle overview
It's not easy getting old. The 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 doesn't have to worry about its knees getting weak, its back aching or its paint turning gray. It does, however, have to worry about the young whippersnappers coming onto the scene that outshine it in a number of ways.
Before we get to those new kids on the block, however, let's look at what the Speed 3 still has going for it: power. With 263 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, this Mazda's turbocharged four-cylinder is outrageously robust for a car that shunts its power to the front wheels. This makes for muscle-carlike acceleration, but then it also brings with it a fair amount of unwanted torque steer as well.
Nevertheless, handling is still a strong suit, augmenting the already excellent regular Mazda 3 with a sport-tuned suspension and other mechanical upgrades sure to please around corners. And like the non-Speed 3, it boasts a practical hatchback body style that encourages Ikea and canyon runs alike.
Last year, giving advice about hot hatches used to essentially come down to two choices. Want maximum bang-for-your buck performance and superior handling? Get a Mazdaspeed 3. Want more comfort, refinement and easier-to-operate controls? The 2013 Volkswagen GTI was your answer. This year, however, the new and highly impressive 2013 Ford Focus ST has effectively split the difference between those two rivals. While the Speed 3 and GTI are still worth a look, the Ford would be awfully hard to pass up.
Of course, none of these front-wheel-drive hot hatches can match the go-fast ability and all-weather assurance of the Subaru WRX. And they definitely can't come close to the agility and all-out fun of those other new whippersnappers, the rear-wheel-drive Scion FR-S and Subaru BRZ twins.
Age has not rendered the 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 irrelevant. It's still a fun, well-equipped, surprisingly practical performance bargain. However, those younger, more attractive choices need to be strongly considered.
Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 models
The 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 is a high-performance variant of the Mazda 3 available in the hatchback body style only. There is also only one trim level: Touring.
Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, a limited-slip differential, foglights, keyless entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, leather and cloth-trimmed upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB audio jack.
The Technology package adds automatic and adaptive bi-xenon headlights, LED taillights, automatic wipers, keyless ignition/entry, a blind-spot warning system, SMS text reading and reply, Pandora Internet radio connectivity, HD radio, satellite radio (available separately) and a navigation system with a touchscreen and voice commands.
2013 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 features a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that sends 263 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels. A six-speed manual is the only available transmission.
In Edmunds performance testing, the Speed 3 went from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, which is a bit quicker than average in the segment. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. These are considerably lower than its Ford and VW rivals.
Safety
Every 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A blind-spot warning system and an automatic emergency notification system are included with the Technology package.
In Edmunds brake testing, the Mazdaspeed 3 came to a stop from 60 mph in 113 feet. That's a very short distance, though typical for this class of car with summer tires.
In government crash tests, the regular Mazda 3 received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, five stars for frontal protection and three stars for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it the best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.
Driving
Routing 280 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels is usually a recipe for torque steer. This phenomenon is minimal compared to cars of the distant past, but the 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 can still seem as if it has a mind of its own when you're too aggressive with the throttle while carving a very acute corner. Some might view this as part of the fun, but others may be willing to trade in a little power for the less wild power delivery of a GTI, Focus or especially the all-wheel-drive Subaru WRX.
In any case, there's no doubt that the 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 is one of the best-handling and most entertaining hot hatches on a winding road. Impressively precise like few other front-wheel-drive cars, the steering provides plenty of communication and faithfully transmits information from the tires. Considering the car's performance potential, the suspension also provides a fairly compliant ride, though the Mazdaspeed 3 ultimately isn't as comfortable as some other competitors. In testing, we've also found that its clutch take-up can be tricky compared to other cars.
Interior
The Mazdaspeed variant differs from the regular Mazda 3 with its upgraded gauges and sport front seats that have standard black leather upholstery with cloth inserts. The red-dot pattern of the upholstery is reminiscent of a Nike athletic shirt from the 1990s (we don't consider that a good thing), and in general, the cabin feels a little downmarket compared to a Ford Focus ST or Volkswagen GTI. It is a step up from the Subaru WRX and Scion FR-S, however.
For 2013, the Speed 3 gets an upgraded navigation system, which includes a touchscreen that also controls the audio system. This is not only better than what it replaces, but it's more intuitive than the Focus ST's MyFord Touch system.
The front seats are comfortable, but you'll find more adjustment and support in a GTI or Focus ST. Similarly, the backseat offers acceptable room, but VW has a step up here as well. The Ford is about the same. Some may lament that no sedan body style is available, but the standard hatch allows for a greater level of practicality. There are 17 cubic feet with the rear seats raised and 42.8 maximum with them lowered.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Mazdaspeed 3
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- handling & steering
- value
- fuel efficiency
- maintenance & parts
- interior
- transmission
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
Well, I drove the now infamous Focus ST as well as the VW GTI and GLI and came back to the Speed3. The Focus was very slow to build boost and make power, felt very darty and followed every rut in the road. The newer GTI didn't have the magic that the MKV GTI possessed. It didn't have the instant torque feeling, maybe because I didn't floor it, very different throttle calibration possibly. The Jetta GLI was just too vanilla, it doesn't stand out in any real way other than the interior was pretty neat. The Speed3 entertains in normal driving like no other. Power comes on immediately, while the suspension is much more aggressive, it's well dampened.
I test drove and heavily researched for 3+ months before I acquired a 2013 MS3 w/ Tech Pkg. I looked at all "classes" with budget of up to $45000 . I looked at Subaru WRX & WRS-STI, Acura TSX, Acura TL SH-AWD, Genesis 2.0T, GTI, BMW 328, etc. I needed a practical 4-door sports car which would provide convenience, great looking exterior, "every day" drive-ability, fast, good interior, excellent handling, good on gas when not "pushed", etc. I Could not ignore the amount of money I'd save with an MS3 while getting everything I wanted. If you love motorcycles, you'll love MS3--simple! :) Love it!!
I was looking for a hot hatchback and the choice was the Mazdaspeed 3 or Focus ST. I was fortunate that the local dealer carried both brands so was able to test them literally side by side. They are both outstanding in their genre. The choice came down to a small price advantage for the MS3, a bit more power and my wife liked the looks better. Gas mileage had been a concern when looking, but at least here in Florida, it is much better than rated. I average 24 around town and around 30 highway. All around a really fun ride with a bit of a firm ride. The gas mileage is still doing better than the factory rating, so no complaints there. One other annoyance that is apparently shared with the other Mazda 3 models is that a fair amount of road noise comes into the cabin. It's a fun ride, but the noise becomes a bit annoying on long trips.
This is a mildly refined sport compact putting a lot of power through the front tires, often scooped up by enthusiasts like myself. It's *very* easy to reach ~430 crank HP with inexpensive bolt-on turbos, accompanying mods, and E85, making this car more than a match for many V8s with greater bulk and similar output. The abuse this car can take is off the charts - the factory transmission is the only available option for the cars now making 800+ WHP, and holding together for 9 second 1/4 miles. I have modded mine to ~530whp and it's at the limits of streetable FWD power (methanol injection). Aftermarket support is very good, and as the first generation plummets in value, more and more people are making projects out of them.
Features & Specs
|Touring 4dr Hatchback
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|263 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|2 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|2 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
FAQ
Is the Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 a good car?
Is the Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 reliable?
Is the 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3?
The least-expensive 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 is the 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,200.
Other versions include:
- Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $24,200
What are the different models of Mazda Mazdaspeed 3?
More about the 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Used 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Overview
The Used 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 is offered in the following submodels: Mazdaspeed 3 Hatchback. Available styles include Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2013 Mazdaspeed 3.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2013 Mazdaspeed 3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3?
Which 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3.
Can't find a new 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,803.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,802.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mazda lease specials
Related Used 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles