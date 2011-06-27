Used 2009 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Consumer Reviews

Blvd Posers need not apply Rico , 11/12/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful You want a rig to massage your ego? Maybe make others look at you longingly in traffic? You never take you car to the redline, don't know that 'matching revs' means, but like to pretend that you could run a hot lap at a local track day? Well then, stop reading here, this isn't your ride...not by a mile. The Mazdaspeed 3 is a stealthy performance car, with a high build quality, that can embarrass a great many more pricy rigs. It doesn't have many interior 'toys' and it's looks don't say "I dipped into my 401K for this...worship me". But it does go, stop, and handle like it cost 50K. Need coddling? Look elsewhere. Want high speed-per-$? Then this is your ride. Report Abuse

Bang For The Buck. Rod , 04/10/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful No other car sold in America, in 2009, gave you more. Performance and Fun for the Money. Not Even Close! Report Abuse

Still impressed after 3 years blinky1004 , 07/27/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful On the advice of a car dealer/racer friend I purchased my Speed3 after first test driving the GTI, WRX sti, Mini S, Lancer RalleyArt and Cobalt SS. This car made me say "Holy cr@p!" more than any of the others. The Speed3 was an upgrade from my 2005 Pontiac GTO which was incredibly fast, but lacked cornering, braking, space, utility, and was extremely expensive to own. The Mazda is a much more complete performance car. After 36,000 miles it's still capable of shocking the bejeezus out of me with its acceleration, cornering, and braking. I've had no quality issues, rattles, squeaks. etc. We take this car on long trips instead of my wife's Maxima because it's more comfortable. I love this car! Report Abuse

Love It djakimczuk , 10/20/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Just recently picked up an 09 in pearl white. Love it, fit and finish and overall car is just great quality.. plenty of power to get me into trouble and will be a great DD and a good autox toy. The LSD in this car works great. and with the big brakes it makes it real easy to have the back end come around on hard corners. LOVE IT Report Abuse