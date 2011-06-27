Estimated values
2009 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,674
|$5,550
|$6,666
|Clean
|$3,372
|$5,108
|$6,137
|Average
|$2,767
|$4,223
|$5,078
|Rough
|$2,163
|$3,338
|$4,020
2009 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,505
|$5,133
|$6,102
|Clean
|$3,217
|$4,723
|$5,617
|Average
|$2,640
|$3,905
|$4,648
|Rough
|$2,064
|$3,087
|$3,679