Few vehicle classes ebb and flow as sharply as the hot hatch/sport compact segment. So to see what's going on this year, we checked our horoscopes. We looked at the orbits of Mars and Venus and made some childish jokes about Uranus; 2008, it seems, is going to be another good year.

If your horoscope reads "a hot hatch will enter your life and bring you happiness," it probably refers to the Mazdaspeed 3. A high-performance version of the standard Mazda 3 hatchback, the "MS3" arrived last year as a limited-edition model. It's back for '08 unchanged. Perhaps more so than any other car in this class, the Mazdaspeed 3 embodies the econosport principle of performance on the cheap.

This clarity of purpose is readily apparent when you see the 2008 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3's domed hood. It's taller than the one on regular Mazda 3s to allow extra clearance for a turbocharged, direct-injection version of the regular Mazda 3's 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine. With the turbo at full boost, the Mazdaspeed hatch is rated for 263 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque; this compares to 156 hp and 150 lb-ft of torque in a regular Mazda 3 s. A six-speed manual gearbox sends all of it to the front wheels. Normally, that would result in colossal torque steer, but thanks to a limited-slip differential and precise torque management in 1st and 2nd gears (via the engine's computer), it's mostly under control. Carefully launched, the MS3 is capable of sub-6-second runs to 60 mph.

Although the engine is the main headline, it's not the only story: The standard Mazda 3 chassis underwent a significant transformation as well. In addition to expected changes like a lowered ride height and firmer springs and shock absorbers, Mazda added various braces to minimize flex during aggressive cornering. Eighteen-inch performance tires were fitted at each corner, and the front brake rotors are almost an inch larger in diameter. Such upgrades prove highly effective. On a smooth road with sweeping turns, the Mazdaspeed 3 can keep pace with almost anything in this price range, including some rear-drive and all-wheel-drive cars. It's not as composed as we'd like through tight turns and over rough pavement, but we expect its exceptional high-speed stability will offset that disadvantage for many buyers.

This ability to deliver both brutal acceleration and the manners of a European touring sedan is what makes the 2008 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 so desirable. The fact that it also has a base price under $25,000 makes it one of the best values out there for budget-minded enthusiasts. Rivals like the Honda Civic Si sedan, Mini Cooper S, Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V, Subaru WRX and Volkswagen GTI all have their own specialized advantages, of course, and the arrival of the redesigned Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart and the new Dodge Caliber SRT4 will make the field even more competitive. Still, if your horoscope predicts serious speed in an affordable sport compact, it's hard to go wrong with Mazda's hot hatch.