Used 2010 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 for Sale Near Me

Nelson Mazda - Murfreesboro / Tennessee

2010 Mazda Mazda3 MazdaSpeed3 Graphite Mica FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.3L 4-Cylinder DISI 16V Turbocharged **LEATHER SEATS**, Aluminum Wheels, Power Package, Premium Sound Package, Safety Package, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lamps.Due to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we are OFFERING HOME DELIVERY, DEALERSHIP PICKUP, and PERSONAL VIDEO INFORMATION SERVICES. Call us for more details! Car buying made easy: It's the Nelson Difference! Come in today to experience shopping the way it should be: non-commission Client Advisors, no-hassle return policy, coverage for the unexpected, and up front ONE PRICE.Our internet staff is dedicated to answer all of your questions and help facilitate a great car buying experience! Call today to reserve a test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1BL1H34A1328408

Stock: 19136P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020