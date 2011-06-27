Estimated values
2005 Porsche 911 Carrera S Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,272
|$32,046
|$36,093
|Clean
|$22,869
|$29,052
|$32,647
|Average
|$18,062
|$23,063
|$25,757
|Rough
|$13,256
|$17,074
|$18,866
Estimated values
2005 Porsche 911 Turbo AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2005 Porsche 911 Carrera S Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,687
|$38,911
|$43,825
|Clean
|$27,769
|$35,276
|$39,641
|Average
|$21,932
|$28,004
|$31,274
|Rough
|$16,096
|$20,732
|$22,907
Estimated values
2005 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,305
|$30,821
|$34,712
|Clean
|$21,994
|$27,941
|$31,399
|Average
|$17,371
|$22,181
|$24,771
|Rough
|$12,749
|$16,421
|$18,144
Estimated values
2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2005 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,715
|$32,607
|$36,725
|Clean
|$23,269
|$29,560
|$33,219
|Average
|$18,378
|$23,467
|$26,207
|Rough
|$13,488
|$17,373
|$19,196
Estimated values
2005 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,086
|$40,686
|$45,824
|Clean
|$29,035
|$36,885
|$41,450
|Average
|$22,932
|$29,281
|$32,701
|Rough
|$16,830
|$21,678
|$23,952
Estimated values
2005 Porsche 911 GT3 Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2005 Porsche 911 Targa Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,548
|$37,468
|$42,199
|Clean
|$26,738
|$33,967
|$38,171
|Average
|$21,118
|$26,965
|$30,114
|Rough
|$15,498
|$19,963
|$22,058
Estimated values
2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A