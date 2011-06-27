Estimated values
2019 Porsche 718 Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,612
|$44,830
|$48,896
|Clean
|$40,918
|$44,094
|$48,066
|Average
|$39,529
|$42,623
|$46,404
|Rough
|$38,140
|$41,151
|$44,742
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,098
|$66,261
|$67,876
|Clean
|$64,012
|$65,173
|$66,723
|Average
|$61,840
|$62,998
|$64,416
|Rough
|$59,667
|$60,823
|$62,109
Estimated values
2019 Porsche 718 Boxster S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,924
|$53,818
|$58,736
|Clean
|$49,091
|$52,934
|$57,738
|Average
|$47,425
|$51,167
|$55,742
|Rough
|$45,759
|$49,401
|$53,746