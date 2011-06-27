Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Bonneville SSE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,926
|$2,635
|$2,996
|Clean
|$1,699
|$2,331
|$2,657
|Average
|$1,246
|$1,721
|$1,978
|Rough
|$792
|$1,112
|$1,300
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,772
|$2,548
|$2,944
|Clean
|$1,563
|$2,253
|$2,611
|Average
|$1,146
|$1,664
|$1,944
|Rough
|$728
|$1,075
|$1,277
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,259
|$2,808
|$3,083
|Clean
|$1,993
|$2,483
|$2,734
|Average
|$1,461
|$1,834
|$2,036
|Rough
|$929
|$1,185
|$1,338
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Bonneville SLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,927
|$2,608
|$2,955
|Clean
|$1,700
|$2,307
|$2,621
|Average
|$1,246
|$1,704
|$1,951
|Rough
|$792
|$1,101
|$1,282