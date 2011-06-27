Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Le Mans Value Leader 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,243
|$1,603
|Clean
|$480
|$1,096
|$1,418
|Average
|$349
|$802
|$1,046
|Rough
|$217
|$508
|$675
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Le Mans LE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,243
|$1,603
|Clean
|$480
|$1,096
|$1,418
|Average
|$349
|$802
|$1,046
|Rough
|$217
|$508
|$675
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Le Mans LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,243
|$1,603
|Clean
|$480
|$1,096
|$1,418
|Average
|$349
|$802
|$1,046
|Rough
|$217
|$508
|$675