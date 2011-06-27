Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Sunfire Special Value 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,415
|$2,082
|$2,441
|Clean
|$1,261
|$1,860
|$2,183
|Average
|$953
|$1,417
|$1,667
|Rough
|$644
|$974
|$1,151
Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Sunfire 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,535
|$2,090
|$2,390
|Clean
|$1,368
|$1,868
|$2,138
|Average
|$1,033
|$1,423
|$1,633
|Rough
|$699
|$978
|$1,128