Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Sundance Highline 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,118
|$1,534
|$1,758
|Clean
|$986
|$1,355
|$1,555
|Average
|$721
|$999
|$1,150
|Rough
|$457
|$642
|$744
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Sundance RS Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,311
|$1,602
|$1,758
|Clean
|$1,156
|$1,415
|$1,555
|Average
|$846
|$1,043
|$1,150
|Rough
|$536
|$671
|$744
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Sundance RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,295
|$1,596
|$1,758
|Clean
|$1,142
|$1,410
|$1,555
|Average
|$836
|$1,039
|$1,150
|Rough
|$529
|$668
|$744
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Sundance RS 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,202
|$1,563
|$1,758
|Clean
|$1,060
|$1,381
|$1,555
|Average
|$776
|$1,018
|$1,150
|Rough
|$492
|$655
|$744
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Sundance America 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,094
|$1,526
|$1,758
|Clean
|$965
|$1,349
|$1,555
|Average
|$706
|$994
|$1,150
|Rough
|$447
|$639
|$744
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Sundance America 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,072
|$1,519
|$1,758
|Clean
|$945
|$1,342
|$1,555
|Average
|$691
|$989
|$1,150
|Rough
|$438
|$636
|$744
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Sundance Highline 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,095
|$1,526
|$1,758
|Clean
|$966
|$1,349
|$1,555
|Average
|$707
|$994
|$1,150
|Rough
|$448
|$639
|$744
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Sundance RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,180
|$1,556
|$1,758
|Clean
|$1,041
|$1,375
|$1,555
|Average
|$762
|$1,013
|$1,150
|Rough
|$483
|$652
|$744