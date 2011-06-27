Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,555
|$41,491
|$46,965
|Clean
|$32,557
|$39,124
|$44,124
|Average
|$28,562
|$34,390
|$38,441
|Rough
|$24,568
|$29,657
|$32,758
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,222
|$78,315
|$88,646
|Clean
|$61,452
|$73,847
|$83,283
|Average
|$53,911
|$64,913
|$72,556
|Rough
|$46,371
|$55,978
|$61,829
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,199
|$48,268
|$54,637
|Clean
|$37,875
|$45,514
|$51,331
|Average
|$33,228
|$40,008
|$44,720
|Rough
|$28,580
|$34,501
|$38,108
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,283
|$72,383
|$81,934
|Clean
|$56,798
|$68,254
|$76,976
|Average
|$49,829
|$59,996
|$67,062
|Rough
|$42,859
|$51,738
|$57,147
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,203
|$53,076
|$60,078
|Clean
|$41,648
|$50,049
|$56,443
|Average
|$36,538
|$43,994
|$49,173
|Rough
|$31,427
|$37,938
|$41,903
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,186
|$51,507
|$57,400
|Clean
|$41,632
|$48,569
|$53,927
|Average
|$36,523
|$42,693
|$46,981
|Rough
|$31,415
|$36,817
|$40,036
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,736
|$45,310
|$51,289
|Clean
|$35,555
|$42,725
|$48,186
|Average
|$31,192
|$37,556
|$41,980
|Rough
|$26,830
|$32,387
|$35,774
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,858
|$51,460
|$58,250
|Clean
|$40,380
|$48,525
|$54,726
|Average
|$35,426
|$42,654
|$47,677
|Rough
|$30,471
|$36,783
|$40,629
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,039
|$40,871
|$46,264
|Clean
|$32,071
|$38,540
|$43,465
|Average
|$28,136
|$33,877
|$37,867
|Rough
|$24,201
|$29,214
|$32,269
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,376
|$47,279
|$53,518
|Clean
|$37,100
|$44,582
|$50,280
|Average
|$32,548
|$39,189
|$43,804
|Rough
|$27,995
|$33,795
|$37,328
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,348
|$49,647
|$56,198
|Clean
|$38,957
|$46,815
|$52,798
|Average
|$34,177
|$41,151
|$45,998
|Rough
|$29,397
|$35,487
|$39,197
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,677
|$52,444
|$59,364
|Clean
|$41,153
|$49,453
|$55,772
|Average
|$36,103
|$43,470
|$48,589
|Rough
|$31,053
|$37,486
|$41,405
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,504
|$66,646
|$75,439
|Clean
|$52,296
|$62,845
|$70,874
|Average
|$45,879
|$55,241
|$61,746
|Rough
|$39,462
|$47,638
|$52,617
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,735
|$44,109
|$49,930
|Clean
|$34,612
|$41,593
|$46,909
|Average
|$30,365
|$36,560
|$40,867
|Rough
|$26,118
|$31,528
|$34,825
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,235
|$54,315
|$61,481
|Clean
|$42,620
|$51,216
|$57,761
|Average
|$37,391
|$45,020
|$50,322
|Rough
|$32,161
|$38,823
|$42,882
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,228
|$75,922
|$85,937
|Clean
|$59,573
|$71,591
|$80,737
|Average
|$52,263
|$62,930
|$70,338
|Rough
|$44,953
|$54,268
|$59,939
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,026
|$39,655
|$44,887
|Clean
|$31,117
|$37,393
|$42,171
|Average
|$27,299
|$32,869
|$36,740
|Rough
|$23,481
|$28,345
|$31,308