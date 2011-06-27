  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2011 Porsche 911
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Porsche 911 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,555$41,491$46,965
Clean$32,557$39,124$44,124
Average$28,562$34,390$38,441
Rough$24,568$29,657$32,758
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$65,222$78,315$88,646
Clean$61,452$73,847$83,283
Average$53,911$64,913$72,556
Rough$46,371$55,978$61,829
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,199$48,268$54,637
Clean$37,875$45,514$51,331
Average$33,228$40,008$44,720
Rough$28,580$34,501$38,108
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$60,283$72,383$81,934
Clean$56,798$68,254$76,976
Average$49,829$59,996$67,062
Rough$42,859$51,738$57,147
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,203$53,076$60,078
Clean$41,648$50,049$56,443
Average$36,538$43,994$49,173
Rough$31,427$37,938$41,903
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,186$51,507$57,400
Clean$41,632$48,569$53,927
Average$36,523$42,693$46,981
Rough$31,415$36,817$40,036
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,736$45,310$51,289
Clean$35,555$42,725$48,186
Average$31,192$37,556$41,980
Rough$26,830$32,387$35,774
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,858$51,460$58,250
Clean$40,380$48,525$54,726
Average$35,426$42,654$47,677
Rough$30,471$36,783$40,629
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,039$40,871$46,264
Clean$32,071$38,540$43,465
Average$28,136$33,877$37,867
Rough$24,201$29,214$32,269
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,376$47,279$53,518
Clean$37,100$44,582$50,280
Average$32,548$39,189$43,804
Rough$27,995$33,795$37,328
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,348$49,647$56,198
Clean$38,957$46,815$52,798
Average$34,177$41,151$45,998
Rough$29,397$35,487$39,197
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,677$52,444$59,364
Clean$41,153$49,453$55,772
Average$36,103$43,470$48,589
Rough$31,053$37,486$41,405
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,504$66,646$75,439
Clean$52,296$62,845$70,874
Average$45,879$55,241$61,746
Rough$39,462$47,638$52,617
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,735$44,109$49,930
Clean$34,612$41,593$46,909
Average$30,365$36,560$40,867
Rough$26,118$31,528$34,825
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,235$54,315$61,481
Clean$42,620$51,216$57,761
Average$37,391$45,020$50,322
Rough$32,161$38,823$42,882
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$63,228$75,922$85,937
Clean$59,573$71,591$80,737
Average$52,263$62,930$70,338
Rough$44,953$54,268$59,939
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2011 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,026$39,655$44,887
Clean$31,117$37,393$42,171
Average$27,299$32,869$36,740
Rough$23,481$28,345$31,308
Sell my 2011 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,117 for one in "Clean" condition and about $37,393 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche 911 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,117 for one in "Clean" condition and about $37,393 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Porsche 911, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,117 for one in "Clean" condition and about $37,393 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Porsche 911 ranges from $23,481 to $44,887, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.