Estimated values
2013 Porsche Boxster S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,341
|$32,993
|$37,195
|Clean
|$26,992
|$31,445
|$35,352
|Average
|$24,294
|$28,348
|$31,666
|Rough
|$21,596
|$25,251
|$27,980
Estimated values
2013 Porsche Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,029
|$26,810
|$30,225
|Clean
|$21,933
|$25,552
|$28,727
|Average
|$19,741
|$23,035
|$25,732
|Rough
|$17,549
|$20,518
|$22,737