Estimated values
2012 Porsche Boxster S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,540
|$27,839
|$31,469
|Clean
|$22,310
|$26,404
|$29,751
|Average
|$19,850
|$23,534
|$26,313
|Rough
|$17,389
|$20,664
|$22,876
2012 Porsche Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.9L 6cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,295
|$22,819
|$25,795
|Clean
|$18,287
|$21,642
|$24,386
|Average
|$16,270
|$19,290
|$21,569
|Rough
|$14,253
|$16,937
|$18,751
2012 Porsche Boxster S Black Edition 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,706
|$31,657
|$35,072
|Clean
|$26,258
|$30,025
|$33,157
|Average
|$23,362
|$26,761
|$29,326
|Rough
|$20,466
|$23,497
|$25,495
2012 Porsche Boxster Spyder 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,302
|$30,148
|$33,462
|Clean
|$24,928
|$28,594
|$31,635
|Average
|$22,179
|$25,485
|$27,980
|Rough
|$19,430
|$22,377
|$24,325