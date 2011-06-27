Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Bonneville SSE 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$981
|$1,557
|$1,849
|Clean
|$864
|$1,375
|$1,638
|Average
|$631
|$1,011
|$1,216
|Rough
|$397
|$647
|$793
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$860
|$1,434
|$1,729
|Clean
|$758
|$1,267
|$1,531
|Average
|$553
|$931
|$1,136
|Rough
|$348
|$596
|$742
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Bonneville SSE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$962
|$1,541
|$1,835
|Clean
|$848
|$1,361
|$1,626
|Average
|$619
|$1,001
|$1,207
|Rough
|$389
|$640
|$787
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$977
|$1,501
|$1,768
|Clean
|$860
|$1,326
|$1,566
|Average
|$628
|$975
|$1,162
|Rough
|$395
|$624
|$759